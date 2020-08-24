Emergent Announces Rebranding And Launch Of New Website

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC, an award-winning IT solutions provider, and elite value-added reseller, today announced the official launch of its new branding and redesigned website. Established in 2006, Emergent specializes in solving complex challenges with tailored IT solutions, enabling successful operations in all levels of government, higher education, and commercial business.

The new Emergent logo represented by a " Phoenix," a traditional symbol of rebirth, provides a sharp new visual identity for the company and characterizes Emergent's commitment to a life cycle approach to serving their customers and partners.

Along with the rebrand, Emergent has developed a unique methodology, The Emergent 360 Approach, to highlight their manufacturer relationships, client approach, and complete management of the IT life cycle. The 360 Approach is rooted in Emergent's three core principles: putting you first, connecting you to the best, focusing on what matters.

The company's revamped website enhances the user experience while highlighting services and solutions focusing on cloud, open source, and creative. It also showcases a partner network that connects customers to the very best technologies, solutions, training, and sustainment services to enable customers to maximize their technology investments. Additionally, the website streamlines cost-effective procurements through Emergent's robust public sector contracts portfolio, including SEWP V, GSA, OMNIA Partners, and more.

"Our rebranding and new website represents a significant milestone in Emergent's growth," said Paul Kohler, Executive Vice President. "We are solidifying our company's position in the marketplace. Our new branding and methodology align with our support of our customers at every stage of the IT lifecycle, our strong relationships with our partners, and our team's commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience."

To see Emergent's new website or learn more about Emergent's IT solutions in cloud, open source, and creative, visit https://www.emergent360.com.

