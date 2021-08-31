Emergency Physicians: Do Not Take Ivermectin For COVID-19

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency departments and poison control centers are seeing a spike in patients who are suffering from the consequences of using unproven "treatments" for COVID-19, such as ivermectin—a medication often used for...

WASHINGTON, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergency departments and poison control centers are seeing a spike in patients who are suffering from the consequences of using unproven "treatments" for COVID-19, such as ivermectin—a medication often used for treating parasites in livestock.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) joins the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in warning people that taking any medication or treatment for COVID-19 that is not approved or authorized by the FDA can be harmful or deadly. Emergency physicians urge caution around unsourced information, bold claims, or instant cures made on social media or circulating among friends. Instead, seek information supported by data and backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or other leading medical organizations.

Based on the scientific data, the best way to protect yourself from the virus and prevent the spread is to get vaccinated and continue to practice safety measures like covering your face and social distancing. Consult ACEP's Vaccine Information Center for answers to frequently asked questions about the virus and vaccines.

