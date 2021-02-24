Emerald Organic Products Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change To Healixa, Solidifying A Position At The Tech Table

Holbrook, New York, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Organic Products Inc. (d/b/a Healixa Inc.) (OTC: EMOR) (the "Company", "EMOR", "Healixa"), a people-first digital organization that humanizes care by deploying simplified solutions for complex global challenges, today announces that the Company has embarked on an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated Company growth and a refined corporate vision. The adoption of the Healixa name reflects the Company's emphasis on developing "healing technology" solutions intended to meet the needs of the Company's diverse customer base.

Over the past year, EMOR has cemented its status as an emerging market leader in healthtech. Fueled by its recent fintech joint venture with Swys Inc, the name Healixa represents EMOR's commitment to healing the fragmented user experience by blending the various elements of the digital assets."As we head toward more significant revenues, it became important to fortify our efforts with a name that was inclusive of all of our digital assets and not just a piece of our overall ecosystem. Healixa represents the expanded vision of the Company to capitalize on our unique combination of talent and technology," said Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa. "This new branding and evolving positioning perfectly illustrates our growth strategy."

Healixa employs ethical engineering practices to marry code and care, creating exceptional user experiences. Combining specific elements of the company's healthtech and fintech assets has been Healixa's main focus and an important accomplishment. With both industries quickly expanding, EMOR is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the convergence of two important tech segments which will present significant opportunities for Healixa's current and future products within the marketplace.

About Emerald Organic Products Inc.

Emerald Organic Products Inc. has recently changed its name to Healixa Inc. in the State of Nevada and continues to trade under symbol OTC: EMOR. Filings have been made to reflect the name change on the OTC ticker board.

About Healixa Inc.

Healixa is a technology company with assets in both healthtech and fintech. Healixa marries code and care to create exceptional experiences in healthtech. The Company's people-first approach is designed to humanize care via purpose-driven ethical engineering practices, deploying simple solutions for complex global challenges.

Healixa offers value-based tech solutions to enterprise partner channels across a broad range of industries including employer benefits, travel, pharma, logistics and more.

Forward-looking Statements

