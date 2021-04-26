Emerald Launches Powerful B2B E-commerce Platform

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) ("Emerald" or the "Company") today announced the introduction of the new Digital Market technology platform ("Digital Market") from the Company's Elastic Suite division.

Emerald Holding, Inc. ("Emerald" or the "Company") today announced the introduction of the new Digital Market technology platform ("Digital Market") from the Company's Elastic Suite division. Digital Market creates a powerful, standardized, single-platform approach to B2B e-commerce by offering 365-day access to product sourcing and ordering across a broad range of brands. This world-class B2B digital platform also provides a more streamlined and collaborative buyer/supplier experience at Emerald's in-person events, including Outdoor Retailer and Surf Expo.

Hervé Sedky, Emerald's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our launch of Digital Market is a key step in our strategy to bring buyers and sellers together in a digital environment, year-round, and provide them with a platform where they can transact. This platform will greatly enhance the customer experience and value not only of our live shows but also year-round as we expand our digital offerings. We are excited to launch Digital Market to coincide with Outdoor Retailer and Surf Expo, which are set to stage this summer, so brands and retailers alike can experience the innovative and powerful benefits this platform delivers."

Josh Reddin, EVP of Elastic Suite, added, "The need for a simplified and uniform wholesale purchasing interface between brands and their retail partners has been growing for years, and current market conditions have only accelerated that demand. Based upon our many years of experience and partnership with top brands, we developed Digital Market to serve as the leading single platform digital commerce solution for universal access."

Marisa Nicholson, senior vice president and show director of Outdoor Retailer, said, "Digital Market complements your Outdoor Retailer show experience by providing exhibitors, reps, and retailers with technology that takes relationships beyond the show floor and supports the wholesale purchasing process year-round. It transforms the ways brands and buyers interact. Brands can present curated product collections, and buyers can strategically source and order new products, leading to more efficient appointments and meaningful conversations when at the show. This winning combination makes it easier to stay connected and opens new doors."

Roy Turner, SVP, Surf Expo, commented, "Surf Expo has always been a strong order-writing show in addition to the relationships forged and strengthened at our events. We have heard loud and clear from our retailer and brand community that face-to-face, in-person shows are critical. That said, they also need technology to connect, source, and place orders year-round. Surf Expo Digital Market will revolutionize how brands and retailers collaborate, transact, and merchandise."

Built upon Emerald's proven industry-leading Elastic Suite enterprise B2B merchandising solution, Digital Market is designed for easy adoption by brands and retailers of all sizes across market segments. As a majority of brands and retailers already prefer Elastic's wholesale purchasing technology, Emerald has now built upon that preference by consolidating many features into a solution tailored for small and midsized brands: Digital Market.

Elastic Suite and Digital Market are fully integrated and utilize the same core technology, data systems, and client support resources. The result is a streamlined digital wholesale merchandising and purchasing process for retailers across brands through a single platform. For the first time retailers can seamlessly connect to all global brands using Elastic Suite in one place.

Emerald's B2B technology serves clients representing hundreds of the world's largest and most iconic brands in the outdoor, surf, cycling, sporting goods, apparel, lifestyle and footwear industries: The North Face, Patagonia, K2, Rip Curl, Active Brands, Volcom, Shimano, Scott Sports, New Balance, Boardriders, Puma, Reebok/CCM, O'Neill, Burton and Vans.

Digital Market for both Outdoor Retailer and Surf Expo is now available for enrollment and has been developed specifically for manufacturers within the industry verticals represented at these events. Visit these links for more information on Outdoor Retailer Digital Market and Surf Expo Digital Market.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com

