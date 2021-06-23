Emerald And Comexposium Announce Partnership To Launch SIAL America

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) ("Emerald" or the "Company") and Comexposium today announced they will join forces in a strategic partnership to launch SIAL America.

Emerald Holding, Inc. (EEX) - Get Report ("Emerald" or the "Company") and Comexposium today announced they will join forces in a strategic partnership to launch SIAL America. Comexposium, one of the world's leading event organizers and owner of the established and successful SIAL brand, will unite with Emerald, a leader in providing market-driven, business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of media, to produce and stage what is expected to be the first large-scale, generalist food show focused on supporting the US $1.5 trillion Food and Beverage market.

SIAL America is planned to launch at the Las Vegas Convention Center in 22 to 24 March 2022 and will be co-located with Emerald's International Pizza Expo and International Artisan Bakery Expo. SIAL America is expected to include products from the following categories: Organic & Wellness, Beverages, Grocery, Sweets & Bakery, Fruits & Vegetables, Seafood, Dairy Products, Frozen Foods, Snack Foods, and Meats.

"This partnership underscores the ever-increasing importance of creating a single event for the food industry. Emerald and Comexposium share a vision of providing new opportunities for our customers to grow and innovate, which is very exciting for our industry as a whole," said Jessica Blue, EVP, Emerald.

"Comexposium U.S. is delighted to continue the development of its footprint with the launch of SIAL America. Between our partners and ourselves we plan to create a new and distinctive offering. It's an exciting proposition for all to bring the best of the food industry from America and globally to Las Vegas in March 2022," said Steve Corrick, CEO North America at Comexposium.

Importantly, the partnership is intended to leverage the respective strengths of Emerald's leading live events footprint in the United States and Comexposium's preeminent SIAL global food brand and network. A 50-year-old generalist food show, the SIAL brand includes ten international food events in France, Canada, the UAE, India, China, Algeria and Indonesia that deliver more than 700,000 attendees and 16,000 exhibitors annually.

"We are very excited to partner with Emerald to launch SIAL America. After establishing robust business platforms in Paris, Shanghai, Montreal and many more cities around the world, we plan to bring to life in Las Vegas a new international food exhibition to enable comprehensive sourcing of new products. We look forward to welcoming guests to share our vision, and spark new and exciting connections in the food industry," said Nicolas Trentesaux, SIAL Network Global CEO.

Serving as an international business hub for the food and beverage industry, SIAL's philosophy is to include all food categories in the same event while uniting the industry and driving solutions to tomorrow's food challenges. SIAL America is expected to emulate and amplify this philosophy and serve as the #1 large-scale food and beverage event in the United States, connecting an exhibitor base of food and drink manufacturers with retailers, importers, exporters, distributors, and wholesalers of food products.

Pete Lachapelle, Vice President, Global Brand Director, Emerald's Food Group added, "SIAL America is expected to be the first and only trade show in the United States geared to the entire food industry. Not only will SIAL America deliver the opportunity to see the full gamut of what's currently available on the market, and in which direction the food industry is headed, it also complements our existing co-location of International Pizza Expo and International Artisan Bakery Expo in Las Vegas and will expand our product and service offering as well as our reach."

About Emerald:Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers' businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com

About Comexposium:Comexposium is one of the world's leading event organizers., It hosts B2B and B2B2C events all around the world and across many different sectors, significantly in agriculture, construction, fashion, food, health, leisure, real estate, retail, security, students, tourism, and works council. At events, in over 30 countries, Comexposium welcomes more than 3,5 million visitors and 48,000 exhibitors annually. Headquartered in France, Comexposium's employees and sales network operate in 20 countries. https://www.comexposium.com/

About SIAL Network:SIAL Network is the world's largest network of food and drink fairs. Its 10 regular shows (SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada Montreal, Toronto, SIAL China, SIAL China South, SIAL Middle East, SIAL India, SIAL Interfood in Jakarta, Gourmet Selection and DJAZAGRO) bring together 16,000 exhibitors and 700,000 visitors from 200 countries. https://www.sial-network.com/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, expectations regarding the launch of SIAL America. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, industrial, economic, and competitive factors outside of the Company's control that may cause the launch of SIAL America to differ materially. See "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

