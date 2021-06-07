EMed To Reinstate Guided And Verified At-Home COVID-19 Testing Services For Coloradans

MIAMI, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed™, a telehealth company democratizing healthcare through its digital-point-of-care platform, announces it will reinstate testing services in support of Coloradans. In recent weeks, Colorado residents and local leaders from across the State have publicly requested the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) provide immediate access to readily available rapid antigen tests provided by eMed. The company also re-affirmed its offer to Governor Polis to distribute Colorado's remaining 250,000 third-party verified rapid at-home COVID-19 test kits to every Colorado County at no cost to the State to provide local communities with this critical testing tool.

To date, less than 10 percent of the 2 million tests purchased by the State have been distributed to Coloradans in need of rapid testing to remain employed, in school and contributing to the State's economy. eMed's efforts over the past several months have been instrumental in allowing Coloradans to resume daily activities. This latest decision builds on the company's commitment to support State residents as they make summer plans and prepare for what is expected to be an active flu season in the Fall.

"Our commitment to the people of Colorado remains firm. While resuming testing services will create further financial liability for eMed, our company agrees with Colorado elected officials that residents should not be harmed by the State's management of this program. For this reason, eMed will resume all Colorado testing services within 24 hours," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. "Testing remains an important tool in the toolbox as we continue progress on vaccinations."

eMed, the architect behind the first virtually guided, rapid at-home COVID-19 certified test technology and platform, partnered with the State of Colorado earlier this year to distribute and administer millions of rapid tests with verified results to teachers, staff, selected students and food services workers.

About eMedeMed ( www.eMed.com ) is a telehealth company democratizing healthcare with a digital point-of-care platform that provides fast, easy and affordable at-home healthcare testing, supervised and guided online by eMed Certified Guides. We embrace quantitative medicine to deliver prescribed tests and treatments directly to individuals, driving better and more cost-effective health outcomes.

