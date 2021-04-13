EMed And State Of Colorado Partnership Expands Availability Of Free At-Home COVID-19 Rapid Testing

MIAMI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through its digital-point-of-care platform, announces a new milestone in its State of Colorado partnership: At-home COVID-19 rapid testing availability has...

MIAMI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eMed™, a digital health company democratizing healthcare through its digital-point-of-care platform, announces a new milestone in its State of Colorado partnership: At-home COVID-19 rapid testing availability has now been expanded to all employees required to interact with the public at their jobs. Now, more Coloradans have access to free rapid antigen testing at home with validated results in just minutes.

eMed, the architect behind the first virtually guided, rapid at-home COVID-19 test technology and platform, partnered with the State of Colorado earlier this year to distribute and administer millions of rapid tests with verified results to teachers, staff and selected students. Following the success of getting tests into the hands of school districts, Coloradan restaurant and food services workers became eligible to receive rapid tests through the Binax At-Home program of the state.

"We commend Governor Polis for his vision early on and for expanding testing programs in the state to help get more readily available rapid tests into the hands of thousands of Coloradans," said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. "eMed provides a unique at-home testing solution that is not only convenient, but reliable with third-party verified results - a key component in the public health fight to combat this pandemic."

Complete an Individual Enrollment Form to participate in the Binax At-Home program and gain access to the eMed digital health platform for testing and results from a single device - desktop, laptop computer or mobile devices such as a smartphone or tablet.

eMed tests are virtually guided by an eMed Certified Guide, who monitors the test and provides third-party validation of the result. eMed automatically reports results to the at-home user and appropriate public health authorities, providing critical data for public health management.

Tests purchased by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) give the state the ability to test hundreds of thousands of individuals monthly.

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

