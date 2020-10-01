EMeals Expands Online Grocery Integrations To Albertsons & Safeway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital meal planning service eMeals today announced the expansion of its online grocery coverage to include integrations with Albertsons and Safeway, enhancing its position as the largest meal inspiration platform offering integrated online ordering from all major national grocery retailers. With a few clicks, subscribers can now send their weekly eMeals-generated shopping lists directly to Albertsons and Safeway stores as well as to Walmart, Kroger, Amazon and all the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt for curbside pickup or delivery.

The addition of 2,250 Albertsons and Safeway stores to eMeals' online grocery options coincides with the surge in grocery e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has accelerated overall adoption of online grocery by three to five years. The number of eMeals users during their initial trial rose to 46%, paralleling the steady growth in the overall market.

"eMeals has been at the forefront of the online grocery trend since our first integrations nearly three years ago, and we've continued to build out our retailer base to provide the broadest possible choice and coverage for consumers," said eMeals CEO Forrest Collier. "These new integrations extend the eMeals benefits to Albertsons and Safeway shoppers in all 34 states where they operate, providing both meal inspiration and seamless online grocery ordering in a single, easy-to-use platform."

Other eMeals subscriber benefits include:

Curated meals offering weekly variety and easy preparation

A choice of 15 food-style meal plans such as Quick and Healthy, Keto, Clean Eating, Low Calorie, Low Carb, Kid Friendly and Vegetarian

The ability to choose meals from any of the weekly suggestions or from past recipe favorites

An automated shopping list that combines all ingredients for the selected recipes

The option to shop the list in-store or send it to the online grocery service of their choice

The ability to sync devices with other family members to choose, shop and cook meals

An average savings of two hours per week and $2,000 per year in grocery spending

Consumers can search by zip code to determine which online retailers are available in their area at http://emeals.com/grocery and register for a free 14-day trial at www.emeals.com. Three- and 12-month subscriptions cost as little as $5 a month.

About eMealseMeals is America's leading provider of curated meal plans connecting consumers and food brands to the online grocery pickup and delivery services of Walmart, Amazon, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and the retailers served by Instacart and Shipt. Subscribers have access to 15 food style meal plans, each with new weekly dinner ideas that can be mixed and matched from plan to plan. Based on the selected meal choices, the eMeals app automatically generates a grocery list that can be shopped in-store or, with one click, sent for pickup or delivery by one of the integrated grocery retailers. eMeals has helped more than a million families relieve the daily stress of putting healthy home-cooked meals on the table quickly, easily and affordably. For more information, visit www.emeals.com.

