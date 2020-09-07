EMEA Animal Feed Industry Analysis 2020-2025 With Profiles Of Cargill, Purina Animal Nutrition, New Hope Group, Archer Daniels Midland, BASF And More
DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Middle East and Africa Animal Feed Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe, Middle East and Africa animal feed markets expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.01% over the forecast period.
With regards to Europe, the most significant reductions in dairy cows were reported in Germany, France, and Italy during 2018 and 2019. The factor that is underlying across the European region is dry weather conditions during the summer of 2018. Throughout 2019, the Dutch dairy cow herd recovered from the cuts in 2018. SO was the case with Polish, Romanian, and Bulgarian dairy sectors. Nevertheless, the Irish dairy herd has increased since 2010. In 2018 and 2019, imported cereals and derivatives supported milk production and led to a further expansion of the herd, despite the last two dry summers. Beef cow herd too shrank significantly in France, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
Nevertheless, in Spain, Italy, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Bulgaria, and Hungary the beef cow herd is growing, due to increasing domestic demand. Further, while total beef consumption is on the decline in the EU, demand for high-quality beef continues to grow. Increased demand for high-quality beef is reported mainly by the foodservice market in Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland. The EU beef exports increased in 2019, supported by production and stock building in 2018.
Besides, the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China since the summer of 2018 boosted demand for EU pork and, in turn, demand for piglets for fattening. Based on the good market conditions for the swine breeding sector in 2019, the EU sow herd expanded by 216,000 head. Concerning Turkey, the number of cattle in Turkey is estimated to grow 1.2% in 2020 to 18.1 million animals due to favorable government subsidies and continuing feeder cattle imports albeit at a lower volume. Turkey produced 1 MMT of beef in 2019, which is similar to 2018. Feed is the major cost for Turkish livestock operations, accounting for almost 60% of total production cost. (Source: USDA)
Turkey doesn't produce enough forage for animals, and there is a shortage of seed production for feed crops. The biggest problem among producers is finding qualified dry forage during wintertime. High-quality imported cattle are not allowed to graze due to a lack of available grassland, and cattle producers need to feed animals with mixed fabricated feed which is dependent on imports. This may be reckoned as a favorable condition for animal feed in this part, Turkey's Biosafety Law and slow approval process for genetically engineered (GE) feed varieties impact imports and maybe cause restraint in the feed market.
With regards to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, chicken meat production in 2019 was estimated at 730,000 MT and is projected to increase to 750,000 MT in 2020. Chicken meat consumption during 2019 was estimated at 1.33 MMT and is forecasted to reach 1.38 MMT in 2020 [Source: FAO and USDA]. Thus, considering various regions and the production and consumption tendencies the livestock farming sector albeit facing certain fluctuations is poised to drive the demand for animal feed leading to Europe Middle East And Africa animal feed market growth over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Data
2.2. Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Research Highlights
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis
5. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed Market, By Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Fodder
5.3. Forage
5.4. Compound Feed
6. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed, By Livestock
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Aquatic Animals
6.3. Cattle
6.4. Poultry
6.5. Others
7. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed, By Form
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Liquid
7.3. Dry
8. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed, By Production Systems
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Integrated
8.3. Commercial Mills
9. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed, By Source
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Organic
9.3. Conventional
10. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed, By Raw Materials
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Cereals & grains
10.2.1. Wheat
10.2.2. Maize
10.2.3. Barley
10.3. Oilseeds
10.3.1. Soybean
10.3.2. Rapeseed
10.3.3. Others
10.4. Pulses
10.5. Others
11. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed, By Geography
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed Market Analysis, By Types, 2019 to 2025
11.3. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed Market Analysis, By Livestock, 2019 to 2025
11.4. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed Market Analysis, By Source, 2019 to 2025
11.5. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed Market Analysis, By Production Systems, 2019 to 2025
11.6. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed Market Analysis, By Form, 2019 to 2025
11.7. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed Market Analysis, By Raw Material, 2019 to 2025
11.8. Europe Middle East And Africa Animal Feed Market Analysis, By Country, 2019 to 2025
11.8.1. Germany
11.8.2. Spain
11.8.3. United Kingdom
11.8.4. Italy
11.8.5. Netherlands
11.8.6. Ireland
11.8.7. Turkey
11.8.8. Saudi Arabia
11.8.9. Russia
11.8.10. Poland
11.8.11. Ukraine
11.8.12. Others
12. Competitive Environment and Analysis
12.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
12.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
12.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations
12.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix
13. Company Profiles
13.1. Cargill, Incorporated
13.2. Purina Animal Nutrition (Land O'Lakes)
13.3. New Hope Group
13.4. Archer Daniels Midland
13.5. BASF SE
13.6. De Heus
13.7. Tyson Foods
13.8. Alltech
13.9. Novus International
13.10. Nutreco
For more information about this report visit
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8l02k
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emea-animal-feed-industry-analysis-2020-2025-with-profiles-of-cargill-purina-animal-nutrition-new-hope-group-archer-daniels-midland-basf-and-more-301125052.html
SOURCE Research and Markets