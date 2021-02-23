EMCORE's SDI500/SDI505 IMUs Receive Determination Of Non-ITAR Status From U.S. Department Of State

Determination Will Greatly Increase the Marketability of EMCORE's SDI500/SDI505 IMUs to International Customers

ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its dual-use SDI500/SDI505 Revision F Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs) have received a determination that they are not subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) administered by the U.S. Department of State and that EMCORE has determined that its SDN500 Inertial Navigation System (INS) is likewise not subject to ITAR. This determination of Non-ITAR status is expected to dramatically increase the size of the market that EMCORE can address with its Quartz Micro-Electromechanical Systems (QMEMs) IMU and INS offerings.

As a result of this Commodity Jurisdiction (CJ) determination concluded by the U.S. Department of State, EMCORE's SDI500/SDI505 Revision F Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) offerings were confirmed to be subject to the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) administered by the Department of Commerce (DOC). EAR classification typically results in fewer export-related restrictions and requirements. For this reason, this CJ determination for the SDI500/SDI505 will greatly increase the marketability of these IMUs to international customers.

EMCORE's SDI500/SDI505 IMUs outperform other MEMS IMUs and have been proven to deliver comparable performance to older, costlier optical IMUs in a lower power, smaller, and lighter form factor. They leverage industry-leading QMEMS technology to deliver outstanding Angle Random Walk (ARW) values of 0.02°/√hr with 1°/hr bias stability. The SDI500/SDI505 IMUs are designed to achieve the demanding performance levels required in sophisticated systems including weapons guidance and targeting, commercial and defense fixed-wing aircraft & helicopters, UAVs (Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles), and a wide variety of other high-precision commercial, industrial, marine, defense, and space applications.

EMCORE's SDN500 is the Company's most advanced QMEMS INS/GPS tactical grade system, combining the latest generation quartz gyros and accelerometers from the SDI500/SDI505, with high-speed signal processing and a 48-channel Coarse/Acquisition code GPS receiver into a powerful, tightly coupled guidance and navigation system.

"We would like to thank the U.S. Department of State for its evaluation of our commodity jurisdiction request and conclusion that our dual-use SDI500/SDI505 IMUs are not subject to ITAR," said David Hoyh, EMCORE's Director of Sales & Marketing for navigation products. "The determination of EAR status under the DOC enables more customers worldwide to benefit from these important, high-precision EMCORE products," added Mr. Hoyh.

We would welcome a deeper engagement with technical teams around the world to explore how our current and upcoming products could meet your needs for guidance, navigation, and control. For further discussion and specifications, call +1 866-234-4976; e-mail: navigation-sales@emcore.com; or visit us on the web: www.emcore.com/nav.

About EMCORE EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com.

