EMCOR Group, Inc. Acquires Dallas Mechanical Group, LLC

EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) - Get Report, a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Dallas Mechanical Group, LLC ("DMG"), a leading full-service provider of mechanical construction and maintenance services, headquartered in Dallas, TX. DMG will be part of EMCOR's Building Services segment.

DMG provides single-source, energy-efficient installation, maintenance, and repair services for a wide range of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems across North Texas. They serve a variety of market sectors, including: commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, entertainment, retail, hospitality, and municipal and federal government.

"We are excited about the capabilities, synergies, and customer relationships that Dallas Mechanical Group brings to the organization," said Michael P. Bordes, president and CEO of EMCOR Building Services. "We look forward to offering clients an even greater array of innovative, value-added services in the Dallas and North Texas market."

"Dallas Mechanical Group has a strong track record and reputation of performance and client service that we believe is a perfect match with EMCOR's culture," said John Smith, President and Founder of DMG. "Joining EMCOR will strengthen our capabilities to meet our customers' growing needs as well as provide great opportunities and development for our valued team of professionals."

About EMCOR Group, Inc.

A Fortune 500® company with 2020 revenues of $8.8B, EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) - Get Report is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility environments—such as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air conditioning, heating, security, fire protection, and power generation systems—in virtually every sector of the economy and for a diverse range of businesses, organizations and government. Additional information on EMCOR can be found at www.EMCORGroup.com.

