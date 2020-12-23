EMC Shielding And Test Equipment Market With COVID-19 Impact By Type, Vertical, Application, And Geography - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMC Shielding and Test Equipment Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (EMC Shielding, EMC Test Equipment), Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Others), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global EMC shielding and test equipment market size was valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the EMC shielding and test equipment market is majorly driven by surging demand for consumer electronics, increasing electromagnetic pollution, and ongoing demonstration of field trials and pilot tests to manifest the viability of 5G technology.

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread over 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user applications may have a considerable direct impact on the EMC shielding and test equipment market.

Conductive coatings & paints expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Conductive coatings & paints is expected to account for the largest share of the EMC shielding market in 2020, followed by conductive polymers; a similar trend is likely to continue in the near future. The integration of various electronic equipment and systems in vehicles is driving the growth of the market for conductive coatings & paints. They are widely used to provide EMC shielding in automotive applications owing to their high shielding capability and greater resistance against EMI compared to other materials.

Automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The EMC shielding market for the automotive vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The increasing number of electronic components and systems in a newly manufactured automobile is expected to drive the demand for EMC shielding solutions in this vertical. Various automotive electronic systems, such as control area networks (CAN), safety systems, automatic climate control systems, ADAS, digital control systems, and entertainment systems, are used to enhance the safety, convenience, and comfort of a traveler. However, these are installed in a confined space, creating electromagnetic interference. To ensure improved power consumption and safety, modern automobile manufacturers adopt IoT and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication technologies, which makes it possible for vehicles to communicate with smart traffic signals. Automobile manufacturers must comply with electromagnetic emission and immunity norms before they introduce vehicles in the market.

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

EMC shielding and test equipment market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2020?2025. The ever-increasing use of electronic systems in the automotive industry, ongoing advancements in wireless cellular infrastructure, and rising demand for consumer electronic products are expected to fuel the demand for EMC shielding solutions and test equipment in APAC. Mobile data services are also growing rapidly in APAC due to the fact that mobile operators have reduced the prices of their services to extend them to maximum end users. APAC has become a world leader in digital platforms. It has 2 of the most densely populated countries in the world. Due to its large population, the adoption of smartphones or other wireless devices and services is high in this region.

