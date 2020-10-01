Embright And First Choice Health Announce Partnership, Expanding Access And Improving Care For Employees

The strategic partnership with Embright, the clinically integrated network founded by UW Medicine, MultiCare Health System, and LifePoint Health, will increase access to affordable and quality care for Pacific Northwest employers

SEATTLE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Choice Health (FCH), a leading provider-owned healthcare administrator in the Northwest, and Embright, a clinically integrated network (CIN) that includes providers from world-class healthcare organizations throughout the Pacific Northwest, have announced a new partnership. FCH and Embright have launched a new health benefit solution that accelerates the achievement of high-quality, comprehensive care at an affordable cost for local employers. The product is focused on delivering an exceptional employee experience leveraging the power of integrated data to deliver a comprehensive view of the member.

Embright and FCH have established a unique partnership that leverages each organization's expertise in managing essential aspects of care at different stages of the patient journey. This approach optimizes the patient experience at every stage, from selecting a provider, understanding an invoice, to supporting complex care management.

FCH, a third-party administrator for self-funded employers, also represents the largest independent preferred provider network ( Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota), with more than 116,000 providers, 2,369 facilities, and 367 hospitals in the network.

Embright was founded by three of Washington's leading healthcare providers, UW Medicine, MultiCare Health System, and LifePoint Health, driven by the need to make healthcare better together. The network includes over 1,000 primary care providers, 6,600 specialists, and 14 hospitals, including the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance.

"First Choice Health has been laser-focused on improving the quality of care and expanding access to that care, while keeping costs down for self-funded employers," First Choice Health CEO and President Jaja Okigwe said. "Through this new partnership with Embright, which has had the same priorities since its founding, we look forward to enhancing the patient and member experience, and making health care work better for those in our communities."

"This partnership with First Choice Health is about positively changing the way healthcare is planned and delivered for our members, while also reconciling and aligning the interests of employers, health care providers, insurers, and plan brokers and administrators," Christopher Kodama, MD, CEO of Embright, said. "We are thrilled to forge this relationship and work towards a better health care system for all involved."

This partnership highlights First Choice Health and Embright's commitment to services that increase access to members amid its continued focus of high-touch solutions such as Rightway Healthcare. Rightway's innovative personal concierge and advocacy platform guide members and their families through finding a provider, understanding an invoice, and navigating other employer-sponsored services.

About First Choice Health First Choice Health, headquartered in Seattle, Wash., is a forward-thinking alternative to traditional health care insurance, offering unparalleled access to providers, expert benefits administration, and an Employee Assistance Program, supporting members in every step of their health care journeys. Built by hospitals and physicians from the ground up, the provider-owned FCH focuses on flexible health care administration and cost containment, giving employers of all sizes the opportunity to build a care management plan to suit their unique health care needs. Originating as a provider network in 1985, First Choice Health has grown to serve all of Washington and the Northwestern U.S., including Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, and South Dakota. For more information, visit First Choice Health online at www.fchn.com.

About Embright Embright is an alternative to healthcare-as-usual. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Embright connects employers with esteemed physicians to improve the delivery of healthcare for all members. We strive to make healthcare better together through clinical and financial alignment, data integration and clarity, personalized care management, and intuitive member experiences. Embright's clinically integrated network powered by UW Medicine, MultiCare, and LifePoint Health is the largest in the Pacific NW. To learn more, visit embright.com .

