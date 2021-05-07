Embrey Sells Escape At Arrowhead Multifamily Property In Arizona

PHOENIX, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey has closed on the sale of Escape at Arrowhead, a 324-unit multifamily project in the Glendale suburb of northwest Phoenix, which continues to be one of the most vibrant multifamily real estate markets in the U.

PHOENIX, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey has closed on the sale of Escape at Arrowhead, a 324-unit multifamily project in the Glendale suburb of northwest Phoenix, which continues to be one of the most vibrant multifamily real estate markets in the U.S.

The new community, scheduled for construction completion in July 2021, reflects Embrey's dedication to luxury and benefits from easy access to Highway 101 and nearby grocery stores, restaurants and retail, including the Arrowhead Towne Center Mall. Residents enjoy an adjacent paved hiking and biking trail to the west and nearby recreational activities at Peoria Regional Preserve and Lake Pleasant Regional Park.

"Embrey has built a national reputation for building places where people want to be and Escape at Arrowhead strongly represents 'The Embrey Way'," said Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Development for Embrey. "The property will be managed by Embrey Management Services, which wins awards year after year for its service to residents and its attention to premium lifestyle support details."

The property features a resort-style pool and spa with individual cabanas and an adjacent movie yard. Residents have access to a fitness center with a spin studio and yoga patio, a luxury clubhouse with game room and billiards, a business center with conference room, a pet park and spa, and Luxer package room.

The individual units feature quartz or granite countertops, wood-style flooring, large kitchen islands with undermount sinks, full-size washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, expansive balconies, spacious walk-in closets, and built-in computer desks.

About Embrey Partners San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

