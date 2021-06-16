Embrey Sells Domain At Founders Parc In Euless, Texas (DFW)

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey Partners has closed on its sale of Domain at Founders Parc, a 285-unit multifamily community in Euless, Texas, located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The vibrant and popular community, which opened in the second quarter of 2020, has experienced an exceptional leasing velocity with its easy access to nearby job opportunities and quality of life attractions such as high-end retail, restaurants, AT&T stadium, Texas Live and the DFW Airport. The community is served by the highly acclaimed Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District.

Living spaces feature contemporary custom cabinets, wood-style flooring, large kitchen islands, stainless appliances, ceramic/glass tile backsplashes, under-counter lighting, walk-in showers, garden-style soaking tubs, spacious walk-in closets, balconies, and full-sized washers/dryers. Residential amenities include a resort style pool, poolside cabanas, a fitness center with spin studio and virtual trainer, cyber and resident lounges, coffee bar, game room, conference rooms, pet park and spa, bike wash and repair shop, fire pit and outdoor kitchen.

"Embrey has earned a well-deserved reputation for projects driven by high-end design and attention to detail when it comes to creating places where people want to be," said John Kirk, Managing Director & Executive Vice President, Development. "The Domain at Founders Parc upholds and advances that reputation as evidenced by the high popularity of residential interest and leasing."

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

