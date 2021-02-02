Embrey Completes Sale Of Gateway Arvada Ridge In Denver

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrey, a Texas-based diversified real estate investment company with a national portfolio, has sold its Gateway Arvada Ridge multifamily property in the Arvada submarket of the Denver MSA, Garret Karam, Chief Investment Officer for Embrey, announced.

The property was acquired by The Praedium Group, a New York-based national real estate investment firm. Embrey Management Services has been retained to manage the property.

"This is a signature Embrey property in a highly desirable area that features luxury unit finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen islands, walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows and an expansive set of amenities for residents," Jimmy McCloskey, Executive Vice President of Development, said.

The convenient community setting provides residents with a resort-style pool and spa, a two-story clubhouse with game room and billiards, a fitness center with spin studio, a pet park and spa, and community grilling areas and a bike wash/repair shop.

Gateway Arvada Ridge serves a preference and need among those looking for multifamily homes on the westside of Denver. The community is adjacent to Arvada Ridge Station, which gives residents easy access to Union Station in downtown Denver and to the unique historic district of Olde Town Arvada and its wide array of restaurant, shopping and entertainment choices.

About Embrey Partners San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, Ltd., is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds and manages multifamily and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 41,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

