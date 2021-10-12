Embrey Closes Sale In Nashville Of Knox At MetroCenter Multifamily Property

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox at MetroCenter, a 322-unit multifamily community in Nashville, TN, has been sold by Embrey Partners LLC.

The sale was brokered by Newmark.

"This multifamily community is just three miles north of downtown with great access to freeways, shopping and dining," said Brad Knolle, Executive Vice President of Development. "The property has a very peaceful setting overlooking Amulet Lake with access across the street to the Greenway Trail that connects Metro Center to Germantown and beyond."

Property amenities include an inviting clubhouse with games and a media center; a state-of-the-art fitness center; a spin and yoga room; a resort-style swimming pool; outdoor grilling and dining areas; and a dog park and pet spa.

Interior finishes include 9-foot ceilings; premium carpeting and wood-style flooring; kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; bathrooms with garden tub and shower surrounds; and built-in computer desk and bookshelves.

About Embrey Partners San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

