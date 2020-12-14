Embree Group Announces Rebrand

GEORGETOWN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Embree Group is comprised of three affiliated entities that work seamlessly together to provide turnkey construction, real estate development, and capital markets services nationwide. Embree Group has publicly announced a rebrand of its visual identity and other essential branding assets. This rebrand coincides with the organization's 41st anniversary.

Formerly referred to as "Embree Group of Companies," Embree Group launched this rebranding campaign to refresh its identity and usher in the organization's next progressive step. The rebrand consists of a name change and a complete overhaul of its visual identity. The rebrand also includes reimagined logos for Embree Group and its three entities—Embree Construction Group, Inc., Embree Development Group, Inc., and Embree Capital Markets Group, Inc. With vibrant colors and bold typefaces, the logos are a testament to the company's long history and industry expertise.

Along with the unveiling of the rebrand, Embree Group also launched an intuitive new website with an increased focus on user experience and company culture. The website features powerful visuals, captivating brand messaging, and detailed breakdowns of each entity. To further celebrate this milestone, Embree Group held a virtual celebration alongside Jim Embree, the Chairman of each of the companies within Embree Group.

"The Embree Group rebrand pays homage to our forty-one-year history while positioning the company for future growth and prosperity. This is more than a rebrand. This is the next evolution of the company, allowing us to align our efforts further and deliver unsurpassed services under a cohesive flagship brand," says Jim Embree.

As Embree Group reflects on 41 years of history and continues to make an impact across the nation, it is confident the rebrand successfully encapsulates its purpose to provide exceptional commercial construction, real estate development, and capital markets services. To experience the new brand assets and learn more about Embree Group, visit www.embreegroup.com.

Embree Group, formerly known as "Embree Group of Companies," is a group made up of three entities dedicated to providing nationwide turnkey services and a full suite of comprehensive real estate services. Comprised of Embree Construction Group, Inc., Embree Development Group, Inc., and Embree Capital Markets Group, Inc., Embree Group has over 41 years of experience with hundreds of nationally recognized clients. Embree Group has successfully delivered projects in a wide range of industries, including restaurant, automotive, financial, storage, healthcare, medical, retail, and senior living. Embree Group's headquarters is located in Georgetown, Texas.

