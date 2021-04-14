Embr Labs Introduces Wave 2, A Thermal Wellness Wearable To Improve Physical And Emotional Wellbeing

Using the scientifically-validated principles of thermal physiology, the Wave 2 delivers hot flash relief, comfort, better sleep, and stress management at the press of a button

BOSTON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs, the leading thermal wellness technology company, today announced its newest product, Wave 2. The intelligent wristband balances the nervous system using temperature to give you control over how your body feels.

Founded in 2013 by three MIT materials science engineers, Embr Labs was inspired by a basic principle: temperature is an untapped pathway to the brain that delivers unmatched therapeutic benefits. The first-generation Embr Wave entered the market in 2017 with the belief that temperature should be immediately accessible and portable. The company now has over 70.000 customers in over 170 countries, despite selling only in North America..

Like its predecessor, the Wave 2 deploys cooling or warming sensations or "Waveforms", to the temperature-sensitive skin on the inside of your wrist, detected by nerve endings known as thermoreceptors. With these signals, the brain naturally processes the thermal sensation to restore balance and bring hot flash relief, stress management and improved sleep by tapping into the autonomic nervous system.

"It's very intuitive that temperature influences both our emotional and physical wellbeing. When your body experiences temperature challenges, like a hot flash, your brain ignites, leaving you feeling 'off'," says Dr. Pamela Peeke, Chief Medical Officer. "The Wave leverages your body's natural response to temperature, unlocking the gateway to the brain to regain balance."

The Wave 2 improves upon the original Embr Wave's breakthrough science with a sleeker, more discrete design. Wave 2 also features stronger cooling capabilities to better combat the intense hot flashes of menopause, which will impact nearly 1.1 billion women by the year 2025 . Through a partnership study with Johnson & Johnson , the Wave showed a 168% improvement in hot flash control and a 21% improvement in the Insomnia Severity Index.

The new and improved Wave 2 app gives even more control over the experience. Personalize your thermal wellness journey with configurable temperature control and quick access to Embr-designed thermal sensations, including modes for stopping a hot flash in its tracks; falling asleep or sleeping through the night; achieving calm during stressful moments and feeling more comfortable wherever you are — all engineered to deliver the right temperature experience for your needs.

Order the Wave 2 now for $349 on EmbrLabs.com. For a limited time, Embr Labs will offer a special launch discount of $50 off Wave 2 purchases. For interviews and access to additional images, please contact embrlabs@maxborgesagency.com .

AboutEmbr Labs is the first thermal wellness technology company, pioneering a new pathway to the brain. The company has sold tens of thousands of Embr Waves that have found their way into more than 170 countries. The Wave is an intelligent wristband that balances the autonomic nervous system using temperature. The company's patented technology harnesses the power of thermal sensations to deliver a brand new category of safe and natural solutions that help with temperature, hot flashes, sleep issues and managing stressful moments. The company was founded by MIT-trained engineers and is backed by investors including Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Joy Ventures and Intel Capital. Embr has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions and the iF Design Award.

