EmblemHealth's Champions Of Care To Participate In NYC's "Hometown Heroes" Parade

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmblemHealth and AdvantageCare Physicians announced today their participation in New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's "Hometown Heroes" ticker tape parade, scheduled for Wednesday, July 7, 2021. This celebration of essential workers who supported New Yorkers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will take place at 11:00am tomorrow. Seven EmblemHealth and AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY) employees will be featured in the parade representing the thousands of team members who tirelessly served members, patients, and the community throughout the pandemic.

"The pandemic has touched the lives of every New Yorker, and our family of companies' essential workers have been key partners in the city and state's comprehensive response," said Karen Ignagni, CEO and President of EmblemHealth. "Our team has been honored to work hand in hand with city leaders to provide vaccines, testing, and clinical support to our members, patients, and communities, when and where they needed us."

"From the onset of COVID-19, AdvantageCare Physicians has played an integral role by teaming with the City and State to provide testing, vaccinations, and treatment to those hardest hit by the pandemic," said Dr. Navarra Rodriguez, President and Chief Medical Officer at ACPNY. "The well-being of some of the most vulnerable of New Yorkers was protected and preserved because of ACPNY's health care heroes, and we are honored to partner with the mayor to celebrate them in this parade.

The parade's route will begin at Manhattan's Battery Park, travel along the Canyon of Heroes, and end with a special ceremony in City Hall Park. EmblemHealth is proud to honor its seven health care heroes who have been chosen to represent its family of companies in the parade. To read their stories, visit EmblemHealth's blog: Meet Our Super Seven: EmblemHealth's Hometown Heroes | EmblemHealth.

Jotir Ramnarine MD , Medical Office Medical Director, AdvantageCare Physicians

, Medical Office Medical Director, AdvantageCare Physicians Nicole Thomas-Sealey MD , VP of Clinical Training and Education, AdvantageCare Physicians

, VP of Clinical Training and Education, AdvantageCare Physicians Manish Chadha MD , Medical Office Medical Director, AdvantageCare Physicians

, Medical Office Medical Director, AdvantageCare Physicians Jennifer Santeramo , Care Team Assistant, AdvantageCare Physicians

, Care Team Assistant, AdvantageCare Physicians Heather Juman-James , RN, Care Team Supervisor, AdvantageCare Physicians

, RN, Care Team Supervisor, AdvantageCare Physicians Chrysoula Kouvaros PharmD , Ambulatory Care Pharmacist, EmblemHealth

, Ambulatory Care Pharmacist, EmblemHealth Jahida Cruz , Customer Care Navigator, EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care

About EmblemHealthEmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

About ACPNYAdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With more than 40 medical offices across the five boroughs and Long Island, serving more than half a million patients, including 120,000 Medicaid members, AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists and other professionals. Visit www.acpny.com to learn more.

About EmblemHealth Neighborhood CareEmblemHealth Neighborhood Care provides in-person and virtual customer support, access to community resources, and programming to help the entire community learn healthy behaviors. Members and non-members alike can visit Neighborhood Care and take advantage of our classes, resources, and face-to-face support. There are 12 locations across 5 boroughs and Long Island, each featuring customer care navigators who not only work in the neighborhood, but live in the communities they serve, ensuring that they can help customers navigate barriers to health in a personalized way.

