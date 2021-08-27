Embedded Software Market In Systems Software Industry | Almost $ 6 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 5.99 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the embedded software market to register a CAGR of almost 8%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the high adoption of embedded software in the semiconductor industry and the growing popularity of IoT and M2M technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The embedded software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Embedded Software Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- RTOS
- Compilers
- Assemblers
- Debuggers
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the embedded software market in the systems software industry include Advantech Co. Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Enea AB, Green Hills Software LLC, Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV., and Texas Instruments Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas :
- Embedded Software Market size
- Embedded Software Market trends
- Embedded Software Market industry analysis
The embedded software market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The high adoption of smart homes and smart grid technology will offer immense growth opportunities. However, data security and privacy issues will hamper market growth.
Embedded Software Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist embedded software market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the embedded software market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the embedded software market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of embedded software market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- RTOS - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Compilers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Assemblers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Debuggers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Enea AB
- Green Hills Software LLC
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- STMicroelectronics NV.
- Texas Instruments Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
