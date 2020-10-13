EMazzanti Technologies To Discuss Cybersecurity And Microsoft 365 For SMBs

NYC area IT security consultant to feature global cybersecurity leader and analyst presenting effective strategies to protect business data and assets--in a live webinar

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City area IT security consultant and managed services provider (MSP) will inform small and mid-size business (SMB) leaders on the topic of Cybersecurity and Microsoft 365 at an upcoming live webinar, October 14.

The informative webinar will equip decision makers with the information they need to quickly and affordably improve their security defenses to defend against increasingly sophisticated bad actors.

Cybersecurity and Microsoft 365, Wednesday, October 14, 02:00 pm EDT, 11:00 am PDT

Led by Zahid Saeed, an accomplished global leader in cybersecurity, and Michael Osterman, principal of Osterman Research, a premier analyst research firm, attendees will learn the most effective strategies to protect their organizations from threats to data and assets.

According to eMazzanti, SMBs need robust security defenses, including leading-edge technology from world-class providers, good training for end users, and changes to insecure practices and processes.

"With mounting economic pressure, it's time to allocate your technology resources wisely by deploying the right cyber security tools," stated Almi Dumi, CISO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Without the right systems in place, you risk data security breaches and significant overspending."

Partner with Cyber Security Experts

For 19 years, eMazzanti Technologies has been helping organizations navigate the cyber security landscape to protect customer information and business assets. With a new paradigm in business IT, eMazzanti encourages leaders to update their cyber security strategies to be effective in the new normal.

