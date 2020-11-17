Elys Game Technology To Report 2020 Third Quarter Results And Recent Developments

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (formerly Newgioco Group, Inc.) ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, announced that it expects to release results of operations for the third quarter of 2020 on Thursday, November 19, 2020. The Company does not plan to host an earnings call in connection with the release of its earnings for the period.

The Company is also pleased to announce certain corporate developments related to its global expansion from its robust regulated market operations in Europe. On October 1, 2020, the Company added Mr. Philippe Blanc to its Board of Directors. Mr. Blanc has played a significant role in the Italian leisure gaming market for the past 10 years. Mr. Blanc served as Board Member of Lottomatica Holding Srl (a wholly owned subsidiary of IGT plc), delegated to "Internal Control System" implementation and monitoring, and coordinating control strategy execution in the Italian organization. As an executive with the enterprise, he led the Italy finance team supporting Italian multi business organization growth and driving innovation and efficiency programs.

In this context, he drove customer relationships and effective investment-planning, control processes, and cross-region businesses. As part of his strategic role he coordinated main Italian market mergers and acquisitions and partnership activity, including playing a key role in various negotiations with regulators and stakeholders.

Mr. Blanc has been engaged with the Elys' European management team since October 1, 2020 working on Operational Governance Enhancement and supporting executives on strategic financial initiatives for 2021 and beyond.

Additionally, the Company has recently submitted its initial U.S. license application along with its first sports bar operator partner, Grand Central, LLC in the prestigious area of Adams Morgan of Washington, D.C. Our ambition is to establish exciting, premier, regulated Class B sports book locations in the District of Colombia creating expansion opportunities for local businesses while offering an ancillary product for restaurant and bar owners to attract walk-up traffic to their establishments.

On November 16, 2020, Elys CEO Michele Ciavarella was featured on the cover of Gambling Insider Magazine Sports Betting Focus Edition. The article can be viewed at the following link: GI Sports Betting Focus - ELYS. Mr. Ciavarella describes the culture of patience, discipline and team values that underpins Elys' corporate philosophy and the intelligent pace of building the strong corporate pillars of Elys Game Technology, Corp. in the highly complex and differentiated sports betting industry as a publicly traded enterprise.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, esports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. The Company has completed the product regulatory requirements to commence B2B operations in the United States. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Investors may also find us on Twitter @ELYS_gaming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the release of results of operations for the third quarter of 2020 on November 19, 2020 and establishing exciting, premier, regulated Class B sports book locations in the District of Colombia. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to release results of operations for the third quarter of 2020 as planned, the Company's ability to establish exciting, premier, regulated Class B sports book locations in the District of Colombia creating expansion opportunities for local businesses while offering an ancillary product for restaurant and bar owners to attract walk-up traffic to their establishment, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201117006227/en/