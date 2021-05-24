Elys Game Technology Chairman Michele Ciavarella To Appear On Varney & Co. On Fox Business Network Today

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that Michele ('Mike') Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of the Board of Elys, is scheduled to appear on Varney &...

Elys Game Technology, Corp. ("Elys" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today announced that Michele ('Mike') Ciavarella, Executive Chairman of the Board of Elys, is scheduled to appear on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business Network at 10:50 AM Eastern Time today. Mr. Ciavarella will discuss the rapid growth of the sports betting and i-Gaming market in the U.S. as well as the Company's planned launch of its retail sports betting operations in the U.S. this year.

The segment can also be viewed online at: Varney & Co | Fox Business.

Varney & Co. is a daily morning news/talk program hosted by British-American economic and political commentator Stuart Varney on Fox Business on weekdays 9 AM - 12 PM ET. The show includes market coverage, current events coverage, and interviews and commentary with Wall Street experts.

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

The Company's innovative wagering solution services online operators, casinos, retail betting establishments and franchise distribution networks. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.elysgame.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the rapid growth of the sports betting and i-Gaming market in the U.S., and the Company's planned launch of its retail sports betting operations in the U.S. this year. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the rapid growth of the sports betting and i-Gaming market in the U.S., the Company's planned launch of its retail sports betting operations in the U.S. this year, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

