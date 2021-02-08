Elsevier Provides COVID-19 Online Learning For Nurses In California

- Nursing is currently the largest health profession in the state with more than 500,000 registered nurses

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier , a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, is working with the State of California Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Authority to provide COVID-19 online training to nurses in the state. The two-day online curriculum by Elsevier, created in collaboration with the American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN), is designed to help registered nurses enhance their clinical reasoning skills and knowledge by utilizing the latest evidence-based practices and data on the novel coronavirus. Registered nurses in California can learn more about this continuing education training option and how to register by visiting the EMS Authority's website.

John Danaher, MD, President, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier, said: "We are honored to work with the State of California Emergency Medical Services Authority and AACN to deliver this important COVID-19 online training for nurses. Every day, we are working to support our healthcare workers in addressing this public health crisis by providing the clinical tools and trusted information they need to care for patients."

In the Fall of 2020, Elsevier launched its COVID-19 Healthcare Hub, which provides free access to toolkits, expert insights, research resources and COVID-19 guidelines. The Hub's resources include evidence-based clinical overviews, drug monographs, care plans, order sets, and procedure videos for clinicians delivering care and information to patients. Clinicians will also find the latest information and guidelines from government health agencies, medical societies and public health organizations for diagnosis, testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

About Elsevier

As a global leader in information and analytics, Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. We do this by facilitating insights and critical decision-making for customers across the global research and health ecosystems.

In everything we publish, we uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity. We bring that same rigor to our information analytics solutions for researchers, health professionals, institutions and funders.

Elsevier employs 8,100 people worldwide. We have supported the work of our research and health partners for more than 140 years. Growing from our roots in publishing, we offer knowledge and valuable analytics that help our users make breakthroughs and drive societal progress. Digital solutions such as ScienceDirect , Scopus , SciVal , ClinicalKey and Sherpath support strategic research management , R&D performance , clinical decision support, and health education . Researchers and healthcare professionals rely on our 2,500+ digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell ; our 40,000 eBook titles; and our iconic reference works, such as Gray's Anatomy. With the Elsevier Foundation and our external Inclusion & Diversity Advisory Board , we work in partnership with diverse stakeholders to advance inclusion and diversity in science, research and healthcare in developing countries and around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX , a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

Media contact

Teresa Mueller, Vice President Health MarketsElsevier Communications, US t.mueller@elsevier.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1434663/Elsevier_COVID_19.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/754760/Elsevier_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elsevier-provides-covid-19-online-learning-for-nurses-in-california-301223910.html

SOURCE Elsevier