Elsevier Acquires SciBite To Accelerate Solutions For Life Sciences And Corporate R&D Industries

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elsevier, a global research publishing and information analytics provider, and part of RELX, has acquired SciBite, a semantic AI company headquartered in Cambridge, UK, to help customers make faster, more effective R&D decisions through advanced text and data intelligence solutions.

SciBite's solutions identify and extract scientific insights from structured and unstructured text and content, to identify key concepts such as drugs, proteins, companies, targets, and outcomes. This semantically-enriched, machine-readable data, helps SciBite's customers around the world make streamlined, more efficient decisions.

SciBite was founded in 2011 by Dr. Lee Harland, who currently serves as Chief Scientific Officer at the company, with a mission to help customers better understand the complexities of life sciences data. SciBite's major products include: TERMite, an AI and ontology driven text analysis engine; DOCstore, which transforms search through semantic indexing; and CENtree, a next-generation collaborative ontology management platform; they are complemented by a suite of apps that support its core technology and allow customers to automate data-curation and manage terminology standards.

Dr. Harland said: "I am incredibly proud of everyone at SciBite; we believe that our continued investment in innovative technology enables our customers to address the huge challenges they face in creating, connecting and analyzing disparate content and data. Our track record in driving new insights and efficiencies within drug discovery and the wider life sciences is something we will continue to build upon in this next phase of our journey."

Rob Greenwood, CEO and President, SciBite, said: "This is an exciting next step for our business. The combined offering of Elsevier's high-quality content and data and the innovative technology from SciBite will deliver amazing value for any data led strategy across the scientific community. As part of the Elsevier organization, SciBite will have the ability to deliver enterprise technology, and new advances in scientific insight and discovery across its broad reaching global customer base."

Elsevier helps researchers and healthcare professionals advance science and improve health outcomes for the benefit of society. To support this, Elsevier's Life Sciences Solutions division is transforming from a provider of reference solutions into a creator of data and information analytics capable of supporting multiple scientific domain-specific use cases, ranging from search and discovery through to machine learning and AI.

SciBite's proven and award-winning solutions will enable Elsevier to develop its Life Sciences Solutions services, such as: Reaxys, which powers chemistry research and development; Embase, the world's most comprehensive international database of biomedical information; and Entellect, its FAIR data compliant platform that integrates, stores, and enriches client data with Elsevier and third-party content into a common analytical environment.

Cameron Ross, Managing Director Life Sciences Solutions, Elsevier, said: "The life sciences and corporate R&D communities face complex challenges, with an ever-expanding sea of data and content to extract knowledge from. We aim to combine Elsevier's expertise and content from existing products, with SciBite's impressive capabilities and suite of ontology-led products, to support more customers around the world make data led decisions in the drug development process."

Stuart Whayman, Chief Commercial Officer, Elsevier, said: "Elsevier and SciBite have an aligned vision to better understand the complexities of the life sciences to better serve our customers, a vision which we believe will create exciting opportunities in the future. I am very pleased to welcome the SciBite team to Elsevier and look forward to working with them in the future."

About SciBite

SciBite provides an enterprise-ready semantic software infrastructure to standardise and transform scientific information silos into clean, interoperable data. Combining world-leading ontologies, cutting edge software and FAIR data principles, SciBite offers a differentiated set of capabilities to enrich the innovation processes of the world's leading life science R&D companies, SciBite is headquartered in the UK with additional sites in the US and Japan. Find out more at www.scibite.com

About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 30,000 people of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. The market capitalisation is approximately £33.5bn, €37.1bn, $44.2bn. www.relx.com

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps scientists and clinicians to find new answers, reshape human knowledge, and tackle the most urgent human crises. For 140 years, we have partnered with the research world to curate and verify scientific knowledge. Today, we're committed to bringing that rigor to a new generation of platforms. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support, and professional education; including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 39,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.elsevier.com

