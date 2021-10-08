Else Nutrition Receives Key U.S. Patent Notice Of Allowance For Use In Functional Food

Notice paves the way for receipt of composition patent for Else Products Under Development, and entry into the $5 billion U.S. Plant-Based Foods Market.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the Plant-Based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces that it has just received a U.S. Notice of Allowance on the composition of its proprietary formulation, for use in functional food.

The Company already holds a worldwide patent covering its Plant-Based Toddler and Infant formulas, and supplemental nutrition for adults including patents for the composition which provides the necessary proteins, amino-acids and other nutrients needed in a single food serving.

"This development is of monumental importance; it paves the way for future planned product expansion beyond the baby, toddler and kids' markets," stated Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "Our 100% Plant-Based solution has functional and meaningful applications to a wide range of potential consumer markets. While we remain laser-focused on the launch of our baby products, our IP can also help serve the rapidly growing $5 billion U.S. Plant-Based food market, giving those in need, nutritious functional wholefood clean label offerings," she added.

The Notice of Allowance indicates that the U.S Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has decided to issue the requested patent.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Media ContactCallie RappBrilliant PR callier@brilliantpr.com

For more information, contact:Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & DirectorELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.comP: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else NutritionE: sokhiep@elsenutrition.comP: 604-603-7787

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID 19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.