Else Further Establishes U.S. Presence

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else"or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, announces today the expansion of its operational team with the addition of four new members. The new Else team members will help drive North American Retail distribution efforts, medical/health care practitioners' channels, as well as logistics and Clinical/Scientific Affairs.

"We continue to add experts and professionals, as part of our commitment to growing our presence across North America," said Mrs. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else. "Having a strong, local team presence will significantly accelerate our mission of bringing clean label, whole food plant-based, sustainable nutrition to families across North America. These talented new team additions will collectively help propel Else forward across key fronts, including sales/marketing, medical channels, logistics, and scientific affairs," she added.

VP Sales, North America

The Company has hired Mr. Avi Markus, Former General Manager at NRG Innovations LLC, as Vice President of Sales Operations, North America. Mr. Markus has over 18 years of experience in leadership roles at Tier 1 Consumer Goods Companies/Retailers (including Unilever & Shoppers Drug Mart, Canada). He also was a founder and held partnership-level positions at numerous Better-for-You food and beverage companies, including Nourishtea organic tea and Beon Energems. In his role, Mr. Markus will lead North American retail expansion, via brokers, distributors and directly with key retailers.

U.S. Clinical & Scientific Affairs

Dr. Kayla Bridges, DCN, RD-AP, CNSC, FAND, joins the Company as Director of U.S. Clinical & Scientific Affairs. Dr. Bridges is an Advanced Practice Neonatal Dietitian and Milk Room Coordinator at Beaumont Children's - Royal Oak. Her leadership experience includes 2020 President for the Michigan Chapter of the American Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition ( ASPEN), which was named Chapter of the Year under her leadership. She has served on the Clinical Practice Committee for ASPEN, as well as Publications Chair and newsletter Editor for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' Pediatric Nutrition Practice Group. Dr. Bridges completed her Doctor of Clinical Nutrition degree at Rutgers University and completed her Master of Science with a focus in nutritional biochemistry from West Virginia University. She has received numerous awards and recognition for her work, including the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics' Pediatric Nutrition Published Research Award. Dr. Bridges will be instrumental to the development and implementation of clinical trials necessary to obtain key regulatory approvals for Else Nutrition's ongoing innovation pipeline.

Additional Key Hires

In addition to the above, the Company has added a seasoned Medical Channel Director, with many years of baby nutrition experience, at one of the Top U.S.-based Blue Chip Nutrition Companies. This expert will manage Else Medical Marketing and will promote the brand across the North American Medical Community (Health care practitioners, Pediatricians, Nutritionists, GIs).

A U.S. Logistics Coordinator has also been hired, to streamline logistics and supply, as the Company expands its sales across North America.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Toddler Nutrition was a #1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Baby/Toddler Formula Category in 2020. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Children's Hospital of Colorado, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

