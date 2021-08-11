Elpis Squared Names Lou Santilli Chief Operating Officer

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elpis Squared today announced that Lou Santilli has joined the Elpis team as Chief Operating Officer.

Santilli will be joining Elpis Squared from Bloom Energy where he was Vice President Business Development for Utilities. He brings extensive experience in the utility industry to lead Elpis Squared in strategic planning, go-to-market process, and overall growth of the company. Santilli will also be tasked with operational efficiency and scaling the team to serve a growing base of customers.

Additionally, Santilli's experience includes:

Itron, Inc.--14 years: Area Vice President with multiple progressive responsibilities in Service Delivery, Global Quality, Marketing & Product Management, Sales and Client Executive management.

Duke Energy (formerly Florida Power / Progress Energy)—20 years: Power Generation, Customer Service and Distribution Operations.

Public Service Electric & Gas -- 4 years: Salem Hope Creek Nuclear Stations - System Engineering Management and Maintenance Superintendent.

"Elpis Squared's solution has proven operational benefits with existing satisfied customers," said Santilli, Chief Operating Officer, "I am incredibly energized to help lead the company to its next phase of innovation and growth tied to our customer's operational excellence."

"I'm thrilled to welcome Lou to the team as our new COO," said Bryan Wright, Founder and CEO of Elpis Squared. "With Lou's experience and industry knowledge helping to scale our business in this fast-growing space, the Elpis Squared team is positioned to provide tremendous benefits for operational excellence to our customers."

ABOUT ELPIS SQUAREDElpis Squared is a developer of utility grid analytics and operational. The Company's core software product cleanses, connects, aggregates and analyzes mass volumes of data from disparate systems primarily within electric utility grids. Elpis Squared solutions enable utilities to integrate more distributed energy resources and increase data visibility at all levels, allowing end users and utilities alike to measure their environmental footprint. Learn more at: www.elpis2.com.

