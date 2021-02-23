Elphi Completes A Successful Fundraising Round And Announces Its Advisory Board

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new funding round will allow elphi to build out its state-of-the-art mortgage Loan Origination Platform while expanding its client acquisition efforts.

elphi is also proud to announce its remarkable Advisory Board. The Board, composed of veterans from the mortgage and technology industries, will enable elphi to achieve its mission of streamlining the mortgage lifecycle.

The Advisory Board members are: Mike Williams, Chairman of the Board, Realogy Holdings Corp., and former CEO of Fannie Mae Debbie Matz, Board Member, Stewart Title, and former Chairwoman of the NCUABrian Handal, SVP Division Sales Manager, Wells Fargo Stephen Wojnar, Principal, Battalion Group Debbie Hoffman, Assistant General Counsel, Western Union John V. Levonick, CEO, Canopy Paige Wisdom, Board Director, Morgan Stanley Bank N.A., and former CRO of Freddie Mac David Wind, COO, Renofi Jamiel Sheikh, CEO, Chainhaus Ben Sherman, President, SYNRGO Dorian Lam, Principal, Cornerstone Land Abstract

About elphielphi is a FinTech startup, working to streamline the mortgage lifecycle. elphi's state-of-the-art mortgage Loan Origination Platform helps lenders originate more loans faster, leveraging machine learning capabilities, real-time database architecture, and smart checklists.

