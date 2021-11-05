ELONGATE Announces Title Sponsorship Of EB Research Partnership's #VentureIntoCures Event

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's biggest social impact focused crypto, Elongate, announces its title sponsorship of EB Research Partnership's #VentureIntoCures event on November 18. Announced officially on October 30, the second annual digital stream event will be hosted by actor and The Brother's Trust member, Tom Holland.

In line with this year's Epidermolysis Bullosa Awareness Week, Elongate and EB Research Partnership came together on The Balancing Act which aired October 26 on Lifetime TV to talk about the rare disorder and how it affects patients. Elongate's Chief Brand Officer , Alexander Gambon , and EB Research Partnership's CEO , Michael Hund , also talked about how the organizations' collaboration is accelerating initiatives to discover treatment options for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) through blockchain-powered social impact and charity. To celebrate the partnership, Elongate has committed US$50,000 in cryptocurrency matching funds to the #healEB program.

In May 2021, EB Research Partnership announced a US$150,000 seed donation from Elongate to launch the #CryptoForCures Fund, establishing Elongate as the Founding Member. Aiming to raise US$1,000,000 in cryptocurrency donations by the end of 2021, EBRP funds competitive research projects that study groundbreaking technologies such as gene editing, exon skipping, and stem cell therapies with the goal of curing EB by 2030.

EB affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called "Butterfly Children" because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB. However, EBRP's model is helping to fast-track not only therapies for EB, but for 7,000 rare diseases that affect 400 million people worldwide.

Details about this year's Venture Into Cures event can be found here: https://www.ventureintocures.org/

