ELNA Medical Builds On Its Ambitious Growth Strategy With Two Additional Key Executives

MONTREAL, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), the largest network of primary and specialty care clinics in Canada, is pleased to announce two additional key management appointments to support and accelerate its growth strategy across Canada. In these newly created positions, Zachary Stauber becomes the Chief Strategy Officer, and Patrick Gosselin becomes Chief Technology Officer. Both will be part of ELNA's management committee.

Zachary Stauber is a proven leader in digital transformation. He brings his experience from global management firm McKinsey & Company's New York office where he drove digital transformation in complex, highly regulated industries, such as aerospace, automotive, and pharmaceutical. He notably led building out the global consulting firm's digital procurement offerings, including the acquisition and integration of Orpheus, a spend intelligence platform. Prior to this, Mr. Stauber was a mechanical engineer for multiple startups and acted as a researcher in Asia and Europe. Mr. Stauber holds an MBA with a focus in Operations, and a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, both from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology ( MIT).

Patrick Gosselin is a highly skilled IT executive with proven success leading teams through the strategy, design, and implementation of advanced technology solutions across large medical and retail networks. As Head of IT at Medicentres Canada Inc., he was responsible for developing and implementing the strategic technology road map for the largest chain of corporately owned medical clinics in the country. The innovative solutions he put into place continue to help the clinic network - now part of ELNA Medical - rapidly expand, providing enhanced physician access and patient care, resulting in better health outcomes for Canadians. Prior to joining Medicentres, Mr. Gosselin held roles of increasing responsibilities in IT over two decades at the Rexall Pharmacy Group, owned by McKesson Canada. He led technology advancements for more than 450 retail pharmacies and long-term care homes.

"These key appointments add more depth to our experienced management team as ELNA continues to accelerate its growth strategy across Canada. The nominations of Mr. Stauber and Mr. Gosselin will greatly contribute to ELNA's mission of improving the health outcomes of Canadians through easily accessible integrated care, prevention, and the use of advanced technology, stated Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical.

About ELNA MedicalELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada. It has over 800 medical professionals in 61 primary and specialty health care and occupational health clinics under the private and public healthcare systems. True to its mission and innovative spirit, ELNA is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, easily accessible and exceptional-quality medical services, all supported by leading-edge technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the private laboratory industry in Quebec.

