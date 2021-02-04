ELNA Medical Acquires The Network Of PrivaMED Medical Clinics

The company is simultaneously launching ELNA+, a network of clinics offering private medical services in Quebec

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical, a leading network of primary and specialty care clinics in Canada, completed today the acquisition of PrivaMED, a group of private medical clinics.

Founded in 2009 and established on Montreal's south shore, PrivaMED offers primary and specialty care services by telemedicine or in person through two clinics - in Boucherville and in Brossard - and 16 health professionals. It offers a comprehensive range of family practice services, including mental health services as well as corporate medicine under its MY FAMILY DOCTOR ® program.

"With our arrival in the ELNA Medical family, our clients will continue to benefit from timely access to high-quality personalized services and the same professionalism that define us," said PrivaMED's cofounders, Dr. Francine Grosjean and Dr. Nathalie Nicloux. Our patients will gain from this partnership on two fronts: by accessing a broader range of medical services and benefiting from new technologies that will improve their consultation experiences."

Experienced leadership"PrivaMED has been a recognized leader in private health care with a reputation for excellence for over 10 years," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical. Such an acquisition makes total sense for our company. It reflects our strong commitment to providing timely and convenient access to integrated quality health care, including personalized and preventive medicine, leveraged by advanced technologies. Quick access to recognised physicians is the central aspect of private health care delivery."

ELNA Medical now has 56 primary, specialty and occupational health care clinics in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta. More than 800 medical professionals provide high-quality care in person and through telemedicine to more than one million Canadians and 1,500 organizations each year. "And we will continue to grow to strengthen our status as the leading network of medical clinics in Canada," said Laurent Amram.

New divisionThis first-ever private health care acquisition also allows ELNA Medical to launch ELNA+, a network of private clinics not affiliated with the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ). These clinics will provide a full range of accessible, timely health care for individuals as well as companies concerned with the health and well-being of their employees. It currently includes the two PrivaMED facilities in the south shore of Montreal, and the ELNA+ clinic opening soon at Decarie Square, in Montreal.

About ELNA MedicalELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada, with over 800 medical professionals in 56 primary and specialty health care and occupational health clinics. Active since 2016, it provides primary and specialty health care covered by public health care insurance plans. True to its mission and innovative spirit, ELNA is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, easily accessible and exceptional-quality medical services, all supported by leading-edge technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the private laboratory industry in Quebec.

SOURCE ELNA Medical