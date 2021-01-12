Ellucian Announces Appointment Of Greg Giangrande As Chief People Officer

RESTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian , the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced the appointment of Greg Giangrande as Chief People Officer. Giangrande will lead all aspects of Ellucian's global people organization, including employee experience, talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion, learning and development, and internal communications.

"Ellucian is a people-first organization and we are committed to our employees who are integral to our company's mission to lead the digital transformation of higher education in the cloud," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "As we look to build the future of higher education with our customers, Greg's experience supporting business transformation will be invaluable. I am pleased to welcome Greg to Ellucian as we continue to invest in building world class talent."

"My entire career, whether as a journalist, educator or Chief People Officer, has been guided by a singular purpose - to contribute to positive change in the world. I consider it as much a calling as it is a privilege to be given this opportunity to join Ellucian and this team. I look forward to contributing to the growth and impact of the market leader powering the future of higher education."

Giangrande most recently was a senior advisor at McKinsey & Company where he worked with clients across sectors and geographies on enterprise transformation, employee experience, human resources, organizational health and culture, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and communications strategies.

Prior to McKinsey, Giangrande served as executive vice president, chief human resources officer and chief communications officer for Time Inc. where he oversaw human resources and communications for 10,000 employees globally. Previously, he held leadership roles in human resources and communications at News Corporation, including Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal, Barrons, and HarperCollins Publishers. Giangrande is a career advice columnist for the NY Post, the fourth largest daily circulation newspaper in the U.S., and he is an adjunct faculty member of New York University ( NYU).

Giangrande holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Master of Arts in Communications from New York University.

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian's comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today's fast-changing landscape. To find out what's next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com .

Contact: Lindsay Stanley Lindsay.Stanley@Ellucian.com703.915.7966

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellucian-announces-appointment-of-greg-giangrande-as-chief-people-officer-301206395.html

SOURCE Ellucian