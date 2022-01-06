Elliot A. Resnik Joins Masur Griffitts Avidor LLP As Partner And Chair Of Entertainment

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Masur Griffitts Avidor LLP (MGA) is pleased to announce Elliot A. Resnik has joined the firm as Partner and Chair of its new Entertainment Group. Most recently and since 2009, Mr. Resnik was Senior Counsel with Herbsman Hafer Weber & Frisch LLP. He is a graduate of New York Law School and McGill University, and was named a Billboard Magazine Top Music Attorney in 2021 .

Clients moving with Mr. Resnik to MGA include Run The Jewels, Killer Mike & El-P, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA), Grammy-winning and nominated producers and writers Dave Sardy, Keith Harris, Dre Skull, Kill Dave & Pat Morrissey (Weezer, St. Jhn, K Flay), Juno Award-winning producer Nick Henriques, double platinum Warner Records artist Shordie Shordie, Ultra Records artist Gattuso, All Things Go Music and its festival The Fall Classic, indie publisher Defend Music, Ad.Ventures, Heard Entertainment, Clio Award-winning agencies Giant Step Marketing, Convicts Agency.

"We have been working to attract Elliot to our firm for several years, and are thrilled to have him join and further build out our firm's intersection of entertainment and technology," said Steve Masur, MGA co-founder. "What our Blockchain Group is doing in the NFT space alone will have long-term impact on the entertainment industry and the way in which we deliver music and content to fans." Firm co-founder Robert Griffitts adds, "We have a substantial intellectual property transactions practice at MGA and believe Elliot will help us supercharge and take it to new heights."

In addition to the foregoing, Mr. Resnik and the MGA Entertainment Group will focus on a roster of artists, producers and production companies, award winning independent record labels and publishers, digital content creators and distributors, festivals, live entertainment venues and concert promoters, marketing and creative agencies, management companies and talent agencies, international brands in the entertainment and hospitality fields, beer and spirits ventures, trade organizations, charitable foundations and other entertainment related companies.

"It is with great pleasure and a view towards the future that I join my new colleagues at Masur Griffitts Avidor and look forward to growing their current transactional entertainment practice group," said Mr. Resnik. "MGA is on the cutting edge of legal representation for new and disruptive technologies and other developments that will fundamentally transform the way we consume and experience music, videos and art in addition to their wealth of experience in other areas of representation."

About MGA

Masur Griffitts Avidor LLP (MGA) is a forward-thinking law firm with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Founded in 2016, MGA's experienced attorneys craft legal and business solutions for technology and service-driven companies, entrepreneurs, artists and creators at the forefront of the entertainment, technology, cannabis, e-sports, consumer product, blockchain and crypto fields along with sophisticated corporate, mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice groups.

