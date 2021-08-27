Ellingson To Showcase Water Management Services And Innovative Technologies At Big Iron Farm Show XLI

HARWOOD, N.D., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellingson is showcasing their water management services as well as their new technologies at Big Iron in West Fargo, North Dakota September 14-16. Big Iron is the largest farm show in the upper Midwest. Ellingson has taken advantage of the opportunity to display their water management services to the many growers that attend this show for many years.

"We are very excited to get back into a typical show season here in 2021, and Big Iron is a great place to start. I think everyone is ready to get out again and meet face-to-face," states, Derrilk Ellingson, Ellingson VP - Ag Division.

Ellingson sales professionals will be available to talk about the water management services they provide in booth # 1050 across from the Sholander Pavilion and Sandy's Donuts. The booth will showcase their drain tile services as well as their new technologies.

Recently, Ellingson combined its half-century of hands-on water management installation and engineering experience with the latest cloud-based technology to develop an app that can be used to make data-driven decisions, improve crop yield, and increase operational efficiencies. Ellingson is currently looking for beta testers to experience and provide feedback to help develop the app. Attendees are invited to see a demonstration of the Ellingson App in Ellingson's booth.

"Our customers know us as a trusted partner that provides reliable solutions they won't find anywhere else," said Jeremy Ellingson, Ellingson COO. "We're excited to build on that experience with this app. The platform will improve convenience and help make informed on-farm water management decisions, which helps the entire business and operation."

Ellingson will also be doing two giveaways for a FREE Blackstone® Griddle. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth and sign up to win. Drawing will be held at the end of the show. Growers that can't attend, but still want to get in on the drawing are encouraged to reach out to their sales professional to get their name submitted for a separate drawing for another FREE Blackstone® Griddle. About EllingsonFounded in 1970, Ellingson, Ellingsoncompanies.com, is a family owned, independent water- and infrastructure-management company providing safe, technology-driven construction planning, design and installation services. The company is driven by the same customer-focused values and work ethic it was founded upon and has earned a reputation for quality, safe trenchless solutions in the agriculture, wet and dry utilities and oil and gas industries.

