Ellingson Recognized Nationally Receiving Industry Leader Award For Excellent Safety Performance

WEST CONCORD, Minn., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellingson received an Industry Leader Award in 2021 for excellent safety performance within their industry from the National Safety Council. The Industry Leader Awards are one component of the NSC Occupational Awards Program, which recognizes outstanding safety achievements of NSC members and represents the top 5% of member companies that qualified for the NSC 2021 Occupational Excellence Achieve Award (based on 2020 calendar year data). Winners were selected based on the North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) code, lowest total incidence rate and employee work hours. Ellingson had a NAICS score of 23 in the 100,000-999,999 hours worked category and was one of only 33 organizations recognized in the entire United States.

"We are tremendously proud of our employees who continue to be leaders when it comes to safety," said Shawn Elmer

"We are tremendously proud of our employees who continue to be leaders when it comes to workplace safety," said Shawn Elmer, Ellingson Director of Employee Health & Safety. "This has been unprecedented year and our employees, especially those out in the field, went out of their way to keep safety at the forefront of their work and it showed. A sincere thank you and congratulations to all of our employees on prioritizing safety."

In the past year, Ellingson has also been recognized locally for their commitment to safety. In April, Ellingson was recognized for excellent in workplace safety and health. Ellingson was one of 221 Minnesota employers to be honored through the award program coordinated by the Minnesota Safety Council.

In December, Ellingson received the Minnesota Safety Council Governor's Workplace Safety Award of Honor. This award has been honoring Minnesota employers since 1934.

In the North Dakota, the Ellingson team was award the North Dakota Safety Council Workplace Safety Merit Award for showing an Experience Modification Rate below 1. This was the fourth year in a row they received this award.

"We take the safety of our employees, customers, vendors and the public very seriously. From company leadership to new hires, we hold all employees accountable for worksite safety", states Jeremy Ellingson, Ellingson COO. In a year that has challenged all of us, we are tremendously proud of our employees who continue to work safe each and every day".

Ellingson employees, and the company as-a-whole has worked together keeping safety in the foremost important aspect of their day-to-day job. Each year, the hard work and dedication towards safety in the workplace is shown with reduced injuries and a positive workplace safety culture and attitude.

About EllingsonFounded in 1970, Ellingson, Ellingsoncompanies.com, is a family owned, independent water- and infrastructure-management company providing safe, technology-driven construction planning, design and installation services. The company is driven by the same customer-focused values and work ethic it was founded upon and has earned a reputation for quality, safe trenchless solutions in the agriculture, wet and dry utilities and oil and gas industries.

Becky Fix701.893.9030 bfix@ellingsoncompanies.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellingson-recognized-nationally-receiving-industry-leader-award-for-excellent-safety-performance-301364041.html

SOURCE Ellingson