ElleVet Sciences Announces Results Of Atopic Dermatitis Study Using Its CBD CBDA Oil On Dogs

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study investigating the results of ElleVet Sciences CBD+CBDA oil's efficacy on dogs with Atopic Dermatitis was recently completed and results show a resounding success. Analysis of the data show that the majority of dogs enrolled in the study had a significant improvement in skin itchiness. The paper will be published in 2021.

While CBD has been widely believed to have potential to address Atopic Dermatitis, there have been little to no studies on the topic prior to this ElleVet study.

The research team, led by Dr. Andrew Rosenberg of the Dermatology Center of New York, conducted a placebo blinded controlled clinical trial where dogs were either given a placebo sesame oil or ElleVet oil in the same sesame oil base. When compared, the itchiness scores by owners dropped significantly for dogs on the ElleVet oil compared to dogs on the placebo. No side effects were noted by owners and when asked if they would continue this treatment all owners of dogs with positive responses were keen to continue.

"This is a really positive response since these dogs were all refractory to typical products that were known to work", reports Dr. Joe Wakshlag, ElleVet Chief Medical Officer and professor at Cornell University's College of Veterinary Medicine. "This can be a regimen that is safe and effective and is really a worthwhile addition to the current regimen and although we don't know it this could be an initial option for the newly diagnosed atopic dog, the data is encouraging."

"We could not be more excited about the incredible results of this study," says Christian Kjaer, ElleVet co-founder and CEO "Dermatological issues are one of the most common complaints from pet owners and something that is a huge source of stress for both pets and pet owners."

"The results are even better than we anticipated," he adds, "and we are so thrilled to be able to share these results and help dogs with this issue. The dosing in the study was determined specifically for atopic dermatitis, which is also a very important piece contributing to the success of the study."

ElleVet Sciences is the company that conducted the first ever clinical trial using its product on dogs with osteoarthritis in conjunction with Dr. Wakshlag and Cornell, and its product remains the only pet CBD+CBDA product proven to work in a clinical trial. ElleVet currently has more than 10 clinical trials ongoing with results expected in 2021.

