Ellen McElligott Joins The American Cancer Society As Corporate Relations And Accounts Director

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society would like to welcome Ellen McElligott to the Distinguished Partners team. She will help lead the Society's North Central Region as Senior Director, Corporate Relations & Account Operations. Prior to joining, Ellen spent ten years managing corporate partnerships and philanthropic relationships as a nonprofit and corporate social responsibility professional. A veteran, she once served in the Navy, launching her professional dedication to public service.

"Joining the American Cancer Society is a calling," McElligott says. "I wanted to be part of this team that's attacking cancer from every angle."

For many staff, the calling is often personal. Ellen's connection to cancer began over a decade and a half ago.

"I lost my five year old cousin to Neuroblastoma in 2004. Not a single day goes by without thinking of him. I want to ensure that no other family ever has to go through what we did," she said. "Every minute, we're closer to a cure, and I'm incredibly excited to raise funds that are critical to our success. We've all been touched by cancer, and we're in this fight together."

Ellen joins ACS at a time when addressing health disparities in our communities is important now more than ever.

" Chicago has stepped up in the fight for equality, which is not new to ACS," she continues. "Initiatives, including our Research Scholar Grants and part of our Cancer Control and Prevention Research Program, focuses on health equity research, ensuring that everyone has a fair and just opportunity to be as healthy as possible. I look forward to sharing this work with the business community, as we partner on their D&I efforts."

Peter Steele, Vice President, Regional Distinguished Partners, regards Ellen's experience as important to the Society's mission.

"Passion, energy, and inspired leadership describe Ellen most accurately," says Steele. "She's clearly demonstrated in her career that she understands what it takes to change a community and how to lead the charge for genuine impact. The American Cancer Society is thrilled to continue to level up its impact under her leadership."

The American Cancer Society's mission is to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org .

