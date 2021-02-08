Ella Paradis Asks: Do You Plan On Using Sex Toys This Valentine's Day?

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ella Paradis , one of the premier sexual health & wellness eCommerce retailers, released a new study today examining what people will be doing this Valentine's Day, including whether COVID-19 will play a factor in their plans and if they plan on spicing things up this love season with pleasure products.

The results of this timely study found that older respondents are ready to get back into the swing of things and are searching for normality in this unpredictable world.

58% of the respondents were between the ages of 35 and 59. Within that same group, over 65% were planning on taking the Valentine's festivities outside the home. 73% of the 35 to 59 year olds confirmed that they want to use sex toys to spice things up!

The key takeaway? Older Americans are ready to turn up the heat between themself and their partner this holiday.

Ella Paradis CEO Tino Dietrich says, "The results we see today clearly indicate Americans want to continue to celebrate love no matter the circumstance. People's desire for intimacy is on the rise and the need for sexual fulfillment and experimentation are key to getting through the monotony of life in quarantine."

Key Findings:

73.3% of the respondents have a significant other for Valentine this year

74% of the respondents want to celebrate Valentine's Day 2021

67.4% are not apprehensive to celebrate Valentine's Day because of COVID-19

33.5% of the respondents are planning a Romantic Night in

68.3% of the respondents are planing to use sex toys this Valentine's Day

58% of the respondents are between 35 and 59 years old (32.5% 45-59 years old and 26% 35-44 years old)

84.4% of the respondents are heteresexual and 10% are bisexual

You can find more about the findings of this survey here

Over the past two years, Ella Paradis has expanded rapidly with 183% growth, serving over 10,000 customers every month. With thousands of transactions occurring weekly , Ella Paradis is proud to have over 250,000 satisfied customers returning to their site for products to enhance their sexual health and wellbeing. To learn more about Ella Paradis, go to https://www.ellaparadis.com/

About Ella Paradis:

Ella Paradis, one of the fastest growing wellness eCommerce companies in the US, offers tailored solutions and high-quality products for the sexually active adult. By breaking down barriers and disrupting outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure and self-care, Ella Paradis provides modern and approachable intimate care products for every price point. Founded in 2015, Ella Paradis made a mark as one of America's leading and innovative personal care brands, overcoming stigmas by making premium sexual wellness products available and affordable for everyone nationwide, regardless of gender and sexual orientation.

Boasting an inclusive atmosphere, Ella Paradis believes everyone deserves pleasure and fulfilling intimate relationships with both themselves and their partners. Ella Paradis also believes providing a space free of judgement with respect to others empowers the democratization of self-pleasure. Studies show sexual pleasure & wellness directly affects overall emotional and mental wellbeing, leading to a happier life. Ella Paradis' mission is to leave bread crumbs of happiness for all who shop with them. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ella Paradis' multiple fulfillment centers across the US provide seamless shopping experiences nationwide.

