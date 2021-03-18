Elizabethtown College Ranks In GradReports Top 20 Best Post-Graduate Salaries List In PA

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Elizabethtown College was ranked as a top 20 college in Pennsylvania for best post-graduate salaries by GradReports, an online resource for prospective students researching higher education...

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Elizabethtown College was ranked as a top 20 college in Pennsylvania for best post-graduate salaries by GradReports, an online resource for prospective students researching higher education institutions. Elizabethtown College was ranked just above Penn State University at number 19 with an overall salary score of 67. There are 136 colleges and universities across Pennsylvania.

"Our educational model is designed to set our students up for a successful transition into a career post-graduation," Elizabethtown College President Cecilia M. McCormick, J.D. said. "With 95-percent of our students employed and/or seeking additional education within one year of graduating, we are pleased to be recognized as a top college in Pennsylvania for post-graduate salaries."

GradReports compared the salaries of over 4.6 million college graduates to determine Salary Scores for more than 885 college degrees, then used the scores to rank the 2021 Best Colleges at the associate, bachelor's, and master's levels.

Also, a top-rated Best Value School by U.S. News & World Report, Elizabethtown College has launched new majors including Exercise Science, Public Health, Media Analytics and Social Media, Physician Assistant, and an RN to BSN program in addition to its already recognized majors like Business, Engineering, Biology, Occupational Therapy, Political Science, and Social Work.

"We often share with families that Elizabethtown College students set themselves apart amongst their peers because they graduate not just with a degree in their chosen field, but with the ability to transform the knowledge they gained and their degree into demonstrated, real-world action," McCormick said.

About Elizabethtown College

Elizabethtown College, located in southcentral Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private coed institution offering more than 50 health, science, engineering, political science business, communications, fine art and music, and education degrees. Discover more: etown.edu.

