Elizabethtown College Professor Fletcher McClellan Honored With American Political Science Association Lifetime Achievement Award

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Professor of Political Science, E. Fletcher McClellan, was honored the Lifetime Achievement Award from the national Political Science Education section of the American Political Science Association (APSA).

McClellan has been a member of APSA since the early 2000s and a governing board member of the section from 2010 to 2014.

"I was quite surprised," McClellan said. "I'm motivated even more to help students navigate our current times. Though much of what is happening in 2020 is unprecedented, we have experienced perilous times before and overcome them by determined citizen action."

In addition to McClellan's membership with APSA, the Political Science professor also helps the association by presenting his research papers at various teaching and learning conferences. McClellan also serves as the co-principal investigator of a project to reform the undergraduate political science curriculum which first began in 2018.

McClellan has been a faculty member at Etown for more than 35 years and has served in many leadership roles at the College, including Dean of Faculty from 2010 to 2016, Interim Provost on two occasions, and department chair.

Currently, McClellan teaches the senior capstone in political science and legal studies, as well as courses in American government, the presidency and presidential elections, public policy, and public administration. He is the recipient of the 2018 Craig L. Brians Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Research and Mentorship, awarded by the Political Science Education Section of the American Political Science Association. In 2020, Elizabethtown College awarded him the Kreider Prize for Teaching Excellence.

However, McClellan's most important honor may be the profound impact he continues to make on countless students and graduates who are able to learn from his courses, papers, and experiences who then go on to share their knowledge and talents with the world.

"Helping students cultivate their critical and analytical skills, dedicate themselves to finding truth and strengthening democracy, and become active citizens is my mission for as long as I continue to teach," McClellan said.

* E. Fletcher McClellan is a regular contributor to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star . He also offers commentary on current politics for regional media outlets.

