Elizabethtown College Political Science Professors To Host 2020 Post-Election Campaign Discussion This Wednesday

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabethtown College Political Science professors will host a virtual 2020 Post-Election Campaign Discussion on Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon. Dean of the School of Public Service and Professor of Political Science, April Kelly-Woessner, Professor of Political Science, E. Fletcher McClellan, and Professor of Political Science and International Studies, Politics, Philosophy & Legal Studies, Oya Dursun-Ozkanca will lead the discussion that will focus on breaking down the 2020 election season, voter outcomes, and a look forward to the future.

"What messages were the American people trying to send in electing Joe Biden president-elect," E. Fletcher McClellan shared as a preview about the College's upcoming 2020 Election panel discussion. "What explains the extraordinary voter turnout? What are the implications of last week's election results for American politics, government, and public policy in the forthcoming months and years? As political scientists, we will offer analysis and answers, plus respond to your questions and comments."

The virtual event is open to the public and will be presented on Zoom.

What: 2020 Post-Election Campaign Virtual Discussion Who: Elizabethtown College When: Wednesday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to noon Join the Discussion on Zoom. ( No registration is required.)

The Department of Political Science and Legal Studies at Elizabethtown College combines traditional classroom studies with intensive research projects, prestigious fellowships, and internships that lead to successful careers.

Etown offers a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor. Etown students also are eligible to apply for the Master of Public Policy 4+1 program as they near completion of the undergraduate degree. Explore Elizabethtown College today!

Elizabethtown College, located in historic Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, is a private institution offering more than 60 majors including health sciences, data analytics, public policy, technology, engineering, political science, fine and performing arts, business, communications, education degrees and more. Discover etown.edu.

