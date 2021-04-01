Elizabeth S. Wash Appointed To Old Point Board Of Directors And James Reade Chisman Announces Retirement

HAMPTON, Va., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Point is pleased to announce that Elizabeth S. Wash has been appointed to the Board of Directors for Old Point Financial Corporation (the Company or Old Point) (Nasdaq: OPOF) and Old Point National Bank (the Bank). Ms. Wash currently serves and will continue to serve as a board member for Old Point Trust.

Elizabeth S. Wash is the retired President of the Eastern Virginia Shred-it franchise, the first on-site document shredding company in the region, where she led its development and growth for 17 years from inception to negotiation of its successful sale in 2014. Her leadership included establishing offices in both Hampton and Richmond and negotiating contracts with major healthcare systems, financial institutions and local governments. She also represented Shred-it franchisees for two terms on the Shred-it Advisory Board. Prior to that, Ms. Wash spent more than 13 years working for Bell Atlantic, ending her career there as the Director of Small Business and Consumer Finance.

Ms. Wash earned both her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration from the College of William and Mary. Additionally, she is a graduate of the CIVIC Leadership Institute and was selected to participate in the President's Commission on Executive Exchange in Washington, DC.

Ms. Wash has served on Old Point's regional board for the last 14 years and the Old Point Trust Board of Directors for the last 5 years. She also currently serves on the board for the Hampton Roads American Heart Association and the Bernadine Franciscan Sisters Foundation.

"Elizabeth has been a passionate supporter of Old Point's mission for many years. Her appointment reflects our commitment to excellence and her leadership skills and expertise make her a valuable asset as a director. We proudly welcome her to the board for Old Point Financial Corporation and Old Point National Bank," said Robert Shuford, Jr., Chairman, President, and CEO for the Company and the Bank.

Additionally, after almost 20 years of dedicated service, James Reade Chisman recently announced that he would not stand for re-election to the Company's Boards of Directors at their annual meeting on May 25, 2021. Mr. Chisman serves on the board of directors for Old Point Financial Corporation as well as its wholly owned subsidiaries, Old Point National Bank and Old Point Trust. He serves on the Company's Strategic Planning Committee, Compensation and Benefits Committee, and Capital Management Committee.

Robert Shuford, Jr. added, "We are thankful to Jimmy for his many years of service and valuable contributions to Old Point's success. He has been a strong resource and instrumental in our strategic planning initiatives for growth and efficiency."

Old Point Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: OPOF) is the parent company of Old Point National Bank and Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., which serve the Hampton Roads and Richmond regions of Virginia as well as operate a mortgage loan production office in Charlotte, North Carolina. Old Point National Bank is a locally owned and managed community bank which offers a wide range of financial services from checking, insurance, and mortgage products to comprehensive commercial services. Old Point Trust is the largest wealth management services provider headquartered in Hampton Roads, Virginia, offering local asset management by experienced professionals. Additional information about the company is available at oldpoint.com.

