Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (EXPR) - Get Report, today introduces its #ExpressReentry campaign and TikTok Hashtag Challenge to help customers reconnect with style as they reenter some pre-pandemic daily routines. By posting a TikTok video of the outfits they'll be wearing as they get back to their favorite activities, along with hashtag #ExpressReentry and #ExpressContest, customers can enter to and may be selected by fashion expert and TV personality, Tan France, to win a gift card to put towards their summer wardrobe from Express.

Elizabeth Gillies for the #ExpressReentry Campaign (Photo: Business Wire)

"The #ExpressReentry campaign is a way to connect our brand and our customers through a shared enthusiasm for style as we return to dressing for work, social gatherings and special occasions," said Sara Tervo, Express Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "TikTok is a cultural beacon and a place of discovery which made it the perfect platform for this idea."

The TikTok component of the #ExpressReentry campaign asks consumers to share what they plan to wear on an upcoming summer adventure or during the return to one of the things they love. To participate, TikTok users can search the custom sound titled #ExpressReentry - Tan France for Express which features question prompts cueing video creators to share where they are from, an occasion they are looking forward to getting back to, and what they will be wearing. Beginning on May 17 and continuing through May 27, Tan France will be commenting on posted TikTok videos. After the contest period is over, selected, eligible winners will receive a gift card to Express. The brand has also partnered with actress and singer, Elizabeth Gillies, television personality & podcast host, Tayshia Adams, and TikTok creators, Rashad Little, Two Trends, Niamh Adkins, Jess Wang, Ellie Zeiler, and Devan Anderson, to create content across Instagram and TikTok, highlighting their own reentry style and to inspire customers to participate.

"Fashion has always played such an important role in my life, and I'm excited to partner once again with the Express team to help inspire people with the incredible power of self-expression through style," said Tan France. "I'll be selecting the 20 TikTok submissions I find most creative so remember everyone, have fun with this #ExpressReentry campaign and be sure to Express YOU!"

For more information on how to participate, including contest terms and conditions, follow #ExpressReentry and @Express on TikTok. Shop all the looks seen on social at https://www.express.com/exp/ExpressReentry.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

