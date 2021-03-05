Elizabeth Arden Taps Sui He As Global Brand Ambassador

NEW YORK, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elizabeth Arden announced today that it has named top supermodel and actress Sui He as the brand's Global Brand Ambassador for its Skincare category.

Sui is a modern-day pioneer recognized as one of the top Asian models to gain global recognition on and off the runways. After working locally in China, she broke onto the international scene as the first Asian model ever to open an American designer's show, for Ralph Lauren's Fall/Winter 2011 collection, and the second model of Chinese descent to appear in a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Recently, Sui has also made appearances in many top films and TV shows, including Legend Of The Naga Pearls, Pegasus, Silent Separation and more. In her role with Elizabeth Arden, Sui will have a strong global presence while bringing awareness and relevancy to the brand's skincare franchises through several brand campaigns with a strong focus on Elizabeth Arden's strategy within the Asia market.

Like Elizabeth Arden, Sui embodies classic beauty and elegance while maintaining a strong passion towards her endeavors. Her determination and natural alignment with the brand make her the perfect partner to push the brand to new heights and continue Ms. Arden's legacy of empowering women everywhere.

"I am a beauty lover at heart and have always been a fan of the Elizabeth Arden brand," said Sui He. "The brand resembles a grace and timeless style that I have always admired along with high-quality and beautiful products that make women feel empowered. I am proud to partner with such a heritage brand and am excited to share their innovations and rich history with women everywhere."

"Sui's effortless sophistication and natural beauty leaves the world enamored," said Ava Huang, Global General Manager, Elizabeth Arden. "Her confidence and drive coupled with her warmth and intelligence align seamlessly with Elizabeth Arden's brand values, making her the perfect woman to represent the brand, continuing to uphold our founder's legacy of empowering women and providing them with luxurious, high-performing innovation."

As Global Brand Ambassador, Sui He will act as the face of Elizabeth Arden in a series of upcoming campaigns as she connects with women across the world, encouraging them to discover the brand and its timeless values.

About Elizabeth Arden:

Elizabeth Arden has been empowering women with a diverse portfolio of science-based skincare, signature fragrances and multi-tasking makeup since 1910. As an entrepreneur and the founder of her own company before even having the right to vote, Ms. Arden was an ardent supporter of women and famously provided red lipstick to suffragettes as they marched past her Red Door Spa on Fifth Avenue. Today the iconic brand is sold in more than 120 countries and prides itself on upholding the founder's legacy of empowering women and providing them with luxurious, high performing skincare that leverages over 100 years of hands-on spa expertise.

About Sui He:

Hailing from Zhejiang, China, Sui He was a 12 year-old swimmer when she was approached to model and at 17 won a local modeling contest and began her modeling career in earnest. Since then, she has evolved from aspiring upstart to emerge as a cultural trailblazer. From the moment she opened Ralph Lauren's 2011 Fall/Winter fashion show, becoming the first Asian model to ever open a major American designer's runway show, the almond eyed beauty sent the fashion industry into overdrive. Through her approachable regal beauty, Sui has become a beloved staple on the runways of New York, London, Paris and Milan, having walked in shows as diverse as Chanel, Tom Ford, Dior, Hermes, Lanvin, Alexander McQueen, Kenzo, Michael Kors, Missoni, Oscar de la Renta, Helmut Lang, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jason Wu, Mugler, Altuzzara, Donna Karan, Loewe and Dolce & Gabbana, among many others.

Sui He became an instant favorite of many of the world's foremost photographers including Patrick Demarchelier, Inez Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin, Nick Knight, Solve Sundsbo, Dan Jackson, Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott, and Mario Testino and she has appeared on the pages and covers of most of the world's most respected fashion tomes, including US Vogue, Vogue China, Chic, Allure, most editions of Harper's Bazaar & Elle Magazines, Numero, Pop, Vogue Japan, 10 Magazine, Marie Claire's around the world, T-Magazine China, i-D Magazine, and Another Magazine, as well as the covers of W Magazine and V Magazine—making her the first and only Chinese model to appear on the cover of both magazines simultaneously. Additionally, Sui He has starred in advertising campaigns for Ralph Lauren, KARL by Karl Lagerfeld,Tom Ford,Roberto Cavalli, Banana Republic, Bloomingdales, and H&M, in addition to being tapped by legendary editor, Carine Roitfeld, for the cover of the inaugural issue of CR Fashion Book: China.

On the international stage, Sui He represented lingerie behemoth Victoria's Secret through her eight appearances on the runway of the brand's iconic Victoria's Secret Fashion Show being the only Chinese model to do so, and has served as a beauty ambassador for the beauty brands Shiseido and Tom Ford Beauty. Most recently, she was named global ambassador for Elizabeth Arden.

When not working, Sui stays busy by supporting several China based charities, and lending her celebrity to support causes in her adopted second home of New York City, such as the "Stop Asian Hate" social media campaign.

