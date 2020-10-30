Elixinol Launches 'Good Mood CBD Gummies' Just In Time For 2020 Election Day

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elixinol, a leader in the CBD industry, announces the brand's product expansion with the launch of its new full-spectrum Good Mood CBD Gummies. The industry pioneer now offers its best-in-class CBD products in a gummy format to round out the current product line of capsules, tinctures and topicals. Available starting today on Elixinol.com, Good Mood CBD Gummies are a flavor-filled way to experience all the benefits of CBD, from daily wellness to relief from occasional stress to a calmer mindset*, in a delicious bite-sized form.

Elixinol's Good Mood CBD Gummies arrive at the perfect time. The year of 2020 has created the potential for increased moments of tension and stress between challenges to the economy and record unemployment, and the upcoming election, the ultimate stress-producer. In past elections, a poll by Gallup-Healthways found that American adults are stressed on Election Day and the day after, showing that one in five will be in a bad mood. Good Mood CBD Gummies are here to help consumers take the edge off for a calmer and more balanced mindset during these turbulent times.

"Since 2014, Elixinol has been committed to delivering what we believe to be the best quality and most effective CBD products on the market, and we're thrilled to be expanding our product line to include the very popular format of gummies," said Tom Siciliano, CEO of Elixinol. "2020 has undoubtedly been a challenging year, and we've developed and packaged a 'good mood' when our consumers need it most."

The following provides additional product information:

Available in Mixed Berry, Passion Fruit, Pineapple and an assorted flavor option, Good Mood CBD Gummies contain full-spectrum hemp extract to deliver an effective amount of CBD as well as complete range of complementary cannabinoids, flavonoids and terpenes that define the entourage effect.

Good Mood CBD Gummies contain 10MG CBD per gummy, and are available in two sizes, a 30-count jar that retails for $39.99 and 4 count sample pouch that retails for $4.99 . Like all Elixinol products, Good Mood Gummies are made with ingredients that are vegan and cruelty free, GMO-free and made with USA grown hemp.

Good Mood CBD Gummies contain natural fruit extract and are packaged in a discreet, pocket-sized container.

Elixinol products are available online at Elixinol.com and select retail locations.

About ElixinolElixinol is an original pioneer in the CBD industry — focused on the science, research and development of world-class cannabinoid products that provide real results for real people. A global company with a proven track record of growing and extracting premium-quality hemp, Elixinol's products are sold online at Elixinol.com, at over 2,600 natural, specialty and conventional grocery stores and pharmacies across the U.S., and around the world. Elixinol distributes CBD products in North and South America, throughout Europe, Asia and the Pacific Region under its own label, as well as bulk CBD and wholesale CBD. Elixinol's parent company EXL (elixinolglobal.com) is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange and on the U.S. OTC (ASX:EXL, OTC:ELLXF). More information available at Elixinol.com

