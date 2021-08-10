Elite World Group™--the World's First Talent Media Company--Taps Leading Longevity Life Sciences Company Elysium Health™ To Develop Science-First Skincare Line

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elysium Health, Inc. ™ , a leading life sciences company focused on translational aging research, today announced a collaboration with Elite World Group ™ (EWG) to develop a line of multi-functional, science-first skincare products. Launching in spring 2022, the line is currently in development and will be sold under an independent trademark. Leveraging Elysium Health's research development platform and network of renowned scientists, clinicians, and researchers, the new brand will stand out in the increasingly cluttered skincare market for its scientifically validated ingredients, novel combinations, and multi-functional products. Elite World Group's expansive talent media network, reaching over 2 billion consumers, paired with its in-house digital marketing and licensing divisions, will connect customers with the new brand, which offers a complete skincare routine rooted in scientific research.

"Discoveries in the field of longevity research are rapidly finding their way into every aspect of health and wellness, and skincare is no exception," says Elysium Health CEO Eric Marcotulli. "More importantly, these advancements offer new approaches to longstanding problems and traditional product categories. The global skincare market is projected to reach $200B in just the next few years. Yet the industry, like many consumer-facing health categories, is a crowded space characterized by unsubstantiated claims and an emphasis on brand identity over product efficacy, which are made worse by the inaccessibility of quality formulations. Like Elysium, Elite World Group is a forward-thinking organization, and our partnership aims to address each of these points."

Elysium Health's distinguished institutional partners and investors include the University of Oxford, Yale University, and Mayo Clinic. The company is best known for its commitment to scientific rigor and novel cellular health product Basis, developed by Elysium Health chief scientist and director of the Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at MIT Dr. Leonard Guarente. Following the company's expansion into bioinformatics and AI-driven health applications with the launch of its Index platform in 2019, Elysium Health's partnership with Elite World Group signals its continued growth into new areas of product development driven by research in aging.

For nearly 50 years, Elite World Group has been a global market leader in the talent and modeling agency industry. As the world's first talent media company, Elite World Group represents over 5,400 diverse talents, including actors, artists, athletes, celebrities, creatives, models, musicians, and virtual avatars. Using proprietary data and analytics, EWG has transformed talent into global media channels, allowing brands to speak directly to influential audiences, successfully impacting perception and purchases. With proprietary technology, digital strategy, and breakthrough creative campaigns, EWG is revolutionizing media with scale, speed and results that are unparalleled in the industry.

"With the largest group of fashion, beauty, and luxury influencers in the industry, EWG understands what appeals to the highly influential young, creative, demographic," says Julia Haart, CEO and co-owner of Elite World Group. "Innovative brands from around the world come to EWG for our best-in-class brand development services, digital expertise, and, most importantly, our influential talent, whose authority and trust drive awareness and sales. When we create products, it's with the mission to improve consumers' lives with premium and innovative solutions. We're excited to collaborate on a science-first skincare line with Elysium—the leading experts in longevity research and science-backed wellness with an unmatched scientific board that includes Nobel Prize-winning scientists."

About Elysium Health ™ Elysium Health's ™ mission is to solve the biggest challenges in health with science, to help people lead healthier lives. Working directly with the world's leading scientists and clinicians, Elysium Health ™ is committed to translating critical advancements in aging research into health solutions people can access today. Learn more at elysiumhealth.com .

About Elite World Group ™ Elite World Group is a global market leader in the talent and modeling agency industry, with an ever-growing number of international agencies. The company's most recognizable agencies include Elite Model World, The Society Management, Women Management, Supreme Management, EWG Management, Women 360 Management and EWG Virtual. This comprehensive, global portfolio of skilled agents paired with in-house business development and digital marketing divisions, give Elite World Group unmatched reach in developing talent into internationally recognized brands. EWG is at the forefront of new technologies, recently launching a virtual division that creates immersive VR/AR experiences and hyper realistic avatars based on its renowned talent roster. Elite World Group continues to grow its investment in original content through its premiere production partnerships and is launching innovative new luxury products under the iconic Elite name. Elite World Group is currently the center of Netflix's popular docu-series, "My Unorthodox Life," which follows Elite World Group CEO Julia Haart as she navigates life as a powerful executive, mother, and former member of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community. The series is currently streaming in 190 countries on Netflix. Learn more at www.theeliteworldgroup.com

