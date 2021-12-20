Elite DNA Therapy Services Acquires Impact Behavioral Health In Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite DNA Therapy Services has acquired Impact Behavioral Health in Tallahassee and plans to open five more offices across the state next month.

The mental health services provider expects the surge in new offices opening in January to kick off a year of major expansion that will see the number of locations double.

The acquisition of Impact Behavioral Health will give Elite DNA Therapy Services a wider reach into North Florida and the Panhandle area. Impact Behavioral Health has been supporting children and adults with mental illness since 1988. Both organizations will be able to expand services and continue to develop comprehensive treatment programs and resources.

The addition of Impact Behavioral Health follows the recent opening of offices in Orange Park and Oviedo. Elite DNA Therapy Services has been expanding services to help meet the growing needs for mental health services.

"We are trying to make access to mental health care convenient and affordable for everyone who needs it. We know we have the capability to help people so we want to do all we can to make that possible," said Elite DNA Therapy Services Founder and CEO Elizabeth Dosoretz.

Over the last year, Elite DNA Therapy Services has opened more than a dozen locations. Offices are expected to open soon in Lakeland, New Port Richey, Bradenton, and Daytona.

"We can see the tremendous need in our state, and our country, for mental health care services, and we want to be part of the solution," said Philip Cirrone, M.S, Chief Operating Officer for Elite DNA Therapy Services.

Florida ranks at the bottom — 48 th — in the nation when it comes to access to mental health care, according to Mental Health America.

In addition to opening more offices, Elite DNA Therapy Services has expanded virtual care services to help remove obstacles that keep people from getting the care they need. With virtual services, people do not have to worry about transportation. Virtual appointments also made it safe to provide services during the height of the pandemic.

Founded in 2013, Elite DNA Therapy Services also has offices in Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Lehigh Acres, Loxahatchee, Naples, Port Charlotte, Jacksonville, Brandon, Brooksville, Venice, Wesley Chapel, Tampa, and Weston. Virtual care services are also available.

Elite DNA provides psychiatry and psychotherapy services as well as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation treatment for major depression. For more information, visit EliteDNA.us or call 239-223-2751.

