Elite Alliance Adds The Whiteface Lodge To Its Exchange Program

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Alliance® Exchange, the leader in exchange services for owners of prestigious residence clubs and luxury, professionally managed vacation homes, announced the Whiteface Lodge as the newest addition to its growing portfolio of international vacation destinations. Evoking the Gilded Age splendor of the historic Adirondack Great Camps in its rustic timber design, the Whiteface Lodge is tucked into the picturesque woodlands of the Adirondacks' High Peaks region in Upstate New York.

Completed in June 2005, the Whiteface Lodge is the vision of a former Olympian and developer who used decades of building experience to create one of the grandest properties in the entire Adirondack Park. Considered one of the best lodges of its kind in the country by many, its luxurious accommodations set it apart from other Adirondack resorts. Guests enjoy access to luxury residences that range from one-bedroom suites to three-bedroom grand suites, all captivating a rustic mountain design with warm woods, antlers, and other forest-inspired décor complete with full kitchens, common areas and gorgeous views of Adirondack Park.

In addition to spacious, lavish suites, the Lodge boasts several on-site amenities to elevate its status including, the Lake Placid Spa that has been listed in the Top 100 spas in North America by Condé Nast Traveler, fitness center with yoga and exercise classes, tennis courts, outdoor heated pool and hot tubs, winter ice skating rink, outdoor campfires complete with S'mores roasting, children's programs, game room, movie theater, bowling alley, and one of the best restaurants in Lake Placid, KANU Dining Room.

" We are excited to partner with the Whiteface Lodge, giving Exchange members access to a plethora of year-round indoor and outdoor amenities and activities ," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. " The Lodge offers gorgeous views of Adirondack Park from its mahogany balconies, making it incomparable to other mountain resorts in the area . The Lodge is our first upstate New York retreat to be added to our Exchange portfolio of international destinations, and I couldn't be more pleased with its services."

Whiteface Lodge offers visitors an impressive number of ways to escape the everyday world, where they can immerse themselves in vacation splendor. From extraordinary on-site amenities, to easy access to local recreational facilities, travelers can forge lasting memories at this Lake Placid sanctuary.

About Whiteface Lodge:

Considered by many as one of the best hotels of its kind in the country, the Whiteface Lodge is nestled in Adirondack Park. This six-million-acre recreation area in upstate New York has drawn nature lovers for decades (past visitors include Ralph Waldo Emerson, the Vanderbilts, and Marjorie Merriweather Post). In the heart of the park on Lake Placid, the Lodge evokes the region's 19th-century heyday with a wood-beamed exterior, cozy carpet-strewn sitting rooms and cast-iron fireplaces. Amenities and services are decidedly 21st-century, as is the focus on family travel and mountain escapes. The resort offers every imaginable activity for families and adult travelers including a movie theater, bowling, canoeing, and ice skating in the winter. KANU restaurant and Peak 47 feature classic culinary creations and the resort spa has hot tubs, steam rooms, saunas, wellness classes, fitness center and a full-service spa and salon menu. New Yorkers choose this Adirondack Mountain resort for business, pleasure, and even weddings, thanks to its many on-site venues.

For more information on the Whiteface Lodge, please visit www.thewhitefacelodge.com or call 518.523.0505.

About Elite Alliance:

Thirty years ago, the founder of Elite Alliance® created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased market size and profitability for developers, became the fastest-growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, they introduced the Elite Alliance Exchange program to allow owners to enjoy other destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust management services for residence clubs, hotels and resorts that improve operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in vacation exchange, hospitality management and fractional real estate consulting, always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

For more information on Elite Alliance, please visit www.elitealliance.com or call 866.407.5218.

Related Images

image1.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elite-alliance-adds-the-whiteface-lodge-to-its-exchange-program-301217328.html

SOURCE Elite Alliance, LLC